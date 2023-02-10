ShemarooMe on public demand brings in Season 3 of the much-awaited Gujarati web series ‘Goti Soda’

Promising triple fun, drama, and madness, Goti Soda Season 3 will premiere on 9th February exclusively on ShemarooMe

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 10: After two super entertaining and fun-filled seasons, ShemarooMe, the popular OTT platform of Shemaroo, today has released the highly-anticipated new season of family dramedy, Goti Soda. Promising the fun, drama, and madness thrice, the third season of the series will globally premiere on ShemarooMe on February 09, 2023. The series will feature seasoned actor Sanjay Goradia in the lead, along with popular Gujarati artists Pratham Bhatt, Sunil Vishrani, Jiya Bhatt, Bhavini Jani, Prarthi Dholakia, and Bhoomika in prominent roles.

Goti Soda – 3 will revolve around Praful a.k.a Pappu, a simple, joyful person who believes happiness is in small things. A stockbroker by profession, his only dream is to sip on his tea in the morning peacefully. But his chaotic family does not let him be at peace. While the first two seasons highlighted the chaos in Pappu’s life, Season 3 dives deeper into the troublesome situations created by his dysfunctional family and the ways he deals with them.

Expressing his excitement for Season 3, Sanjay Goradia said, “Goti Soda is very close to my heart and is my happy place. Fans had been waiting for Season 3 for a long time, and now finally when we’ve announced the series’ return, it fills my heart with immense happiness. I am thrilled to be a part of the third season and the surprises it has to offer the viewers. This season dives deeper into the lives of Pappu and his family with three times the fun, drama, comedy, and entertainment. I’m really impressed with the growth of characters in the season, and can’t wait to take viewers on this fun-filled rollercoaster ride once again.”

Season 3 will be available exclusively on Shemaroo Me starting 09th February 2023. So grab your homemade snacks, sit back, and get ready for a fresh round of adventure with Pappu and his dysfunctional family in Goti Soda – 3’. The previous two seasons are already available on the platform.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor