Shera Energy's Rapid Growth Continues with 53.7 Percentage Revenue Jump

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31: Shera Energy Limited (NSE - SHERA), a leading manufacturer of winding wires and strips made from non-ferrous metals, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for 9M FY25.

9M FY25 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of Rs 909.00 Cr, YoY growth of 53.70%

* EBITDA of Rs 42.91 Cr, YoY growth of 15.98%

* Net Profit of Rs 15.63 Cr, YoY growth of 37.85%

* EPS of Rs 5.36, YoY growth of 27.92%

9M FY25 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of Rs 625.04 Cr, YoY growth of 40.44%

* EBITDA of Rs 20.53 Cr, YoY growth of 16.29%

* Net Profit of Rs 6.82 Cr, YoY growth of 20.53%

* EPS of Rs 2.99, YoY growth of 20.56%

Commenting on the Performance, Naseem Shaikh, Chairman and Managing Director, Shera Energy Limited expressed, "We are delighted to report a robust 53.7% growth in consolidated revenue for the first nine months of FY25, reflecting our strong operational execution and strategic initiatives. This impressive growth is attributed to increased production capacity by 15% and favourable market demand. The management remains optimistic about sustaining this momentum, citing capacity expansion, consistent demand, and new client acquisitions as key growth drivers for the company's long-term value creation."

Key 9M Business Highlights

