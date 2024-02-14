Sherrin Varghese turns Krishna with Jaya, a 20th century soap opera

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 14: "JAYA," is a 21st-century rock opera that skillfully weaves the epic tales of the 'Mahabharata' through song, music, dance, and martial arts. This dynamic presentation, set in English, unfolds the major events of the ancient epic in a dramatic montage style, providing a fresh perspective through the lens of Yudhishthira, the eldest Pandava brother and the main protagonist.

Sherrin Varghese, with his extraordinary vocal prowess and captivating stage presence, embodies the essence of Krishna, bringing to life the divine advisor and charioteer to Arjuna, guiding audiences through the timeless saga of love, duty, and cosmic balance.

The talented cast, including Sherrin Varghese, Tirthankar Poddar, Vikrant Chaturvedi, Megan Murray, Asif Ali Beg, Varun Narayan, Keshia B, Sid Makkar, Yuvraj Bajwa, Ujjayinee Roy, Shagun Trisal, Vernon D'szouza, Mehmood Curmally, and others, collaborates harmoniously to bring this celestial tale to life.

"JAYA" is not merely a performance; it is a transformative experience that bridges the gap between the eternal and the contemporary. Directed by Lilette Dubey and music composed by Ashutosh Phatak in this Mahabharata for the 21st Century, Sherrin Varghese channels the essence of Krishna, captivating audiences with his soul-stirring rendition and charismatic portrayal.

Show Details:

* Opening Night: Sat, 10th February

* Venue: Bal Gandharva Rangmandir, Bandra

* Subsequent Shows: 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18 Feb

* Timings: 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Details:

* Duration: 2 hours plus 15 minutes of interval

* Cast: Tirthankar Poddar, Sherrin Varghese, Vikrant Chaturvedi, Megan Murray, Asif Ali Beg, Varun Narayan, Keshia B, Sid Makkar, Yuvraj Bajwa, Ujjayinee Roy, Shagun Trisal, Vernon D'szouza, Mehmood Curmally, and others

Credits:

* Directed and Produced by: Lillete Dubey

* Written by: Sandeep Kanjilal

* Music Composed by: Ashutosh Phatak

* Production design by: Fali Unwalla

* Lights designed by: Lynne Fernandez

* Vocal Coaching by: Suzanne D'Mello

* Kaliri Choreography by: Arpit Singh

* Kathak by: Pooja Pant

* Costumes by: Pallavi Patel

