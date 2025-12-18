Sheru Aangrish Wins "Athlete Entrepreneur of the Year" at CII Sports Business Awards 2025, a Government of India Initiative

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 18: Global fitness icon, entrepreneur, and industry pioneer Sheru Aangrish has been honored with the prestigious "Athlete Entrepreneur of the Year" award at the 3rd CII Sports Business Awards 2025, held on 9th of December in New Delhi. The award recognizes Sheru's outstanding contribution to the global sports, wellness, and fitness ecosystem, as well as his remarkable journey from athlete to visionary entrepreneur.

Sheru Aangrish is widely celebrated as the driving force behind the Sheru Classic Wellness, Sports & Fitness Festival - one of the world's most influential platforms dedicated to athletes, fitness professionals, wellness enthusiasts, and sports entrepreneurs. His work has transformed the landscape of competitive bodybuilding, holistic wellness, and international sports events.

A Visionary Reshaping the Global Fitness Industry

As the founder of Sheru Classic, Sheru Aangrish has introduced a groundbreaking model that integrates bodybuilding, wellness, sports, meditation, and holistic living under one powerful global brand. His leadership has taken Sheru Classic far beyond conventional competitions, establishing it as a movement that encourages physical excellence, mental well-being, and community-driven growth.

The Sheru Classic platform today spans India, the UK, the USA, Colombia, Mexico, Italy, France, and Middle East, hosting international expos, athlete development programs, pro qualifiers, and large-scale fitness festivals attended by tens of thousands each year.

Championing Inclusivity & Athlete Empowerment

One of Sheru Aangrish's most impactful initiatives has been his commitment to making bodybuilding and fitness truly inclusive. He has played a crucial role in creating competitive and developmental platforms for:

* Specially abled athletes

* Physically challenged competitors

* Emerging talent from underserved communities

These efforts have helped redefine what athlete representation means in modern sports, giving visibility and opportunities to individuals who were historically overlooked.

Sheru's approach goes beyond stage competitions. He is a strong advocate for athlete welfare, mental health awareness, and long-term career development - ensuring that athletes have the tools, platforms, and mentorship they need to build sustainable futures.

A Recognition of Influence, Innovation, and Impact

Receiving the "Athlete Entrepreneur of the Year" award from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) further solidifies Sheru's standing as one of the most influential figures in global sports and wellness.

Speaking on the honor, Sheru Aangrish shared:

"This award is not just a personal achievement - it belongs to every athlete, coach, partner, and supporter who has been part of the Sheru Classic journey. My mission has always been to empower athletes, promote wellness, and build global platforms that inspire transformation. I am grateful to CII for recognizing this vision."

The award acknowledges Sheru Aangrish's unwavering commitment to:

* Elevating India's presence in global sports

* Expanding international fitness tourism

* Building athlete-led ecosystems

* Introducing world-class professional bodybuilding events such as IFBB Pro Qualifiers

* Promoting meditation and holistic wellness as essential pillars of performance

A Global Mission for Wellness and Sports Excellence

Sheru Aangrish continues to push boundaries by combining modern sports entertainment with ancient wellness principles. His meditation-based programs and community wellness initiatives have touched thousands of lives across multiple countries, further establishing Sheru Classic as a leader in holistic sports culture.

Under his guidance, the brand has evolved into an international phenomenon that stands at the intersection of fitness, entrepreneurship, culture, and wellness-based education.

About Sheru Aangrish

Sheru Aangrish is a former athlete, entrepreneur, and global fitness promoter known for redefining the competitive bodybuilding and wellness landscape. As the founder of Sheru Classic Wellness, Sports & Fitness Festival, he has created one of the world's fastest-growing platforms dedicated to athlete empowerment, health awareness, and global sports development.

With a presence in eight countries and an ever-expanding community, Sheru continues to champion innovation, inclusivity, and holistic well-being on the world stage.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor