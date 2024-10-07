Sheth Brothers Introduces Kiku Sharda as Brand Ambassador for Kayam Churna/Tablet/Granule Brand

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] October 7: Sheth Brothers, a leading brand in ayurvedic digestive products, proudly announces the association of renowned comedian and actor, Mr. Kiku Sharda, as the brand ambassador for Kayam Churna/Tablet/Granules, a trusted name in the Ayurvedic health industry. The collaboration marks the beginning of a new and exciting chapter for the brand, promising to connect even more deeply with consumers both in India and across the global market.

In India, digestive issues like constipation and indigestion have become common problems, affecting people across all age groups. Busy lifestyles, irregular eating habits, and stress often lead to digestive discomfort, leaving individuals feeling bloated, sluggish, and unable to enjoy daily life. For generations, Kayam Churna has been a trusted Ayurvedic remedy, offering relief from these challenges. With its natural ingredients, Kayam Churna acts like a Vardaan (blessing) for millions, providing effective relief from constipation and promoting overall digestive health.

On September 3, 2024, Sheth Brothers completed the shoot of its upcoming ad film featuring Mr. Kiku Sharda (Comedian and Actor), bringing a refreshing mix of humor and health awareness. The shoot took place in Mumbai, where Mr. Kiku Sharda's dynamic personality and comedic flair lit up the set, infusing the campaign with energy and reliability.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mr. Kiku Sharda expressed his excitement, saying, “Kayam Churna is a household legacy brand name that has helped countless families. I am thrilled to be part of a brand that is synonymous with trust and quality. Working on this campaign has been an absolute pleasure, and I'm confident that audience will love it.”

Founded with a vision to provide effective Ayurvedic Solution, Sheth Brothers has long been at the forefront of promoting digestive wellness. Over the years, Kayam Churna has earned the faith of millions for its powerful relief from constipation and indigestion. Mr.Mohit Sheth, Mr. Vedant Sheth and Mr. Falak Sheth, the visionary generation behind Sheth Brothers, said, “Mr.Kiku Sharda embodies the values of our brand – approachable, trustworthy, and dedicated to improving lives. His association with Kayam Churna Brand is the perfect fit for our next phase of growth as we expand our reach to national & international markets.”

A Glimpse Behind the Scenes: Mr. Kiku Sharda Brings Kayam Churna to Life with Sheth Brother Management Team @ AD Film Shooting

The new ad film highlights the importance of digestive health in a light-hearted yet meaningful way, using Mr. Kiku Sharda's comedic brilliance to convey the benefits of Kayam Churna. The ad showcases the product's ease of use and effectiveness, appealing to consumers of all ages. As always, the focus remains on offering natural, Ayurvedic solutions that are both effective and safe.

The Sheth Brothers team shared their excitement about the campaign, noting that the humor and reliability of Mr. Kiku Sharda brings to the screen will resonate well with audiences. “It's more than just an ad film – it's about continuing a tradition of trust and wellness, and we believe Mr. Kiku Sharda is the ideal face to carry this message forward,” said Mr. Mohit Sheth.

Sheth Brothers continues to innovate and expand its range of products, including Kayam Tablets and Granules, ensuring that they meet the evolving needs of modern consumers. With Kiku Sharda now onboard, the brand is positioned to reach new heights, delivering not only relief from digestive issues but also peace of mind to its customers.

Behind-the-scenes moments from the ad film shoot capture the fun and camaraderie on set, with Mr. Kiku Sharda's effortlessly blending humor and heart into the campaign. These images will be released alongside the campaign launch, offering audiences a sneak peek into the making of this exciting new chapter for Kayam Churna brand.

The ad is set to launch soon, and with Mr. Kiku Sharda leading the way, Sheth Brothers is confident that this campaign will strengthen the legacy of Kayam Churna as a brand trusted by millions.

Behind the Scenes Film Link: https://youtu.be/tBV0l29GJIA?si=1ecdrorRm1ur9KH1

Website: www.shethbrothersestore.com

