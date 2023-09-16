Shilpa Shetty charms Ahmedabad during promotions of her film Sukhee

Sukhee releases only in theatres on 22nd September

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 16: Shilpa Shetty is currently making many hearts melt with her endearing performance in and as Sukhee. The trailer of the film has left fans very impressed, and people cannot wait to meet Sukhee on 22nd September in theatres. Aftera ll they have called this Sonal Joshi directorial an inspirational tale for all women out there.

As Shilpa Shetty promotes the film in Ahmedabad, she made sure she has a fun, entertaining day just like Sukhee does at one point in the film. Shilpa interacted with a vibrant and excited college crowd, where the peppy reunion song, Nasha was launched, leading to an overwhelming response from the crowd. Shilpa also attended a ladies event which had over 1000 ladies in attendance who also swayed to the beats of Nasha. Shilpa ended her day with a Ficci Flo event to interact with women on a whole variety of topics ranging from business to fitness and of course taking the time out to be Sukhee.

‘Sukhee’ stars Shilpa Shetty, Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Chaitannya Choudhry, and Amit Sadh.

Marking the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi, Sukhee has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikhaa Sharma.

The movie releases only in theatres on 22nd September 2023.

