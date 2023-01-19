Shining Stars of Industry, Arts, and Culture Recognized with "Sahitya Ganga" Awards

The Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, recently presented the "Sahitya Ganga" Puraskars to 35 individuals for their outstanding contributions to various industries, arts, and culture. The awards ceremony, organized by the Uttar Bhartiya Mahasangh and Sahitya Ganga, recognized individuals for their lifetime achievements and was held at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on January 8th, 2023.

The event celebrated 28 years of the Uttar Bhartiya Mahasangh and Sahitya Ganga, both organizations headed by Dr Yogesh Dube. Dr Dube has made a significant impact on the development of Maharashtra and the preservation of North Indian culture through his various organizations, including Uttar Bhartiya Mahasangh. He has received numerous awards for his contributions, including the President Award, National Youth Award, and the National Divyang Jan Puraskar Award from the Government of India.

Dr Yogesh Dube, the President and National Awardee of GOI, acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the members and volunteers who have contributed to the success of the organization over the past 28 years. He stated that their journey, while having its challenges, has resulted in numerous movements and achievements.

The Governor of Maharashtra also recognized the efforts of Dr Dube, stating that his name, Yogesh, means "to connect" and that he has brought people from all walks of life together through his various organizations. Dr Dube's organizations have been supporting North Indian culture and people in Maharashtra for the past three decades, with Sahitya Ganga making a significant contribution to preserving the country's art, culture, and literature.

The Gaurav Samaroh, organized by Dr Dube, awarded individuals such as Ashok Rajagiri, R P Vyas, Kamlesh Dubey, O P Vyas, Raunak Patel, Sunil Grover, Uma Ahuja, Dr Amin Momin, Dr Rajesh Shukla, Sunil Sharma, Mukesh Gupta, Anil Mishra, Vinod Pandey, and organizations like Wockhardt Hospitals, with the "Award of Excellence" in the presence of the Honorable Governor of Maharashtra. A posthumous award was presented to Late Dr Shakuntala Pandey, Chairperson of the Rashtra Bhasha Parishad, for her multifaceted contributions to the country.

Dr Dube emphasized that the objective of the organizations is to make a meaningful contribution to the unity and integrity of the nation by preserving culture and bridging the gap between Maharashtra and North Indian states through their offices in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh. The event also featured various dignitaries from different fields and was a celebration of the outstanding contributions of individuals to the community.

