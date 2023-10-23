Shipra Singh, Bihar’s Daughter, Makes History with ‘Mrs Universe Creativity’ Subtitle and Crown in the Philippines

New Delhi (India), October 23: Bihar’s proud daughter, life coach, and cultural ambassador, Shipra Singh, has etched her unique identity on the global stage by participating in the 46th ‘Mrs Universe 2023’ competition held in Manila, Philippines on the 10th of October 2023. She won hearts and acclaim by securing the subtitle ‘Mrs Universe Creativity’ and the crown in this prestigious competition.

Her national costume presented a vibrant representation of India’s cultural richness, blending art from various states into a lively painting. Shipra’s national costume, which she personally designed and supervised, has not only showcased Indian cultural diversity but has also reflected her distinctive perspective, emphasizing India’s strength and cultural heritage on a global platform. Her costume, representing various festivals and dance forms like Bhangra, Kathak, and Kuchipudi, has added a new dimension to the cultural significance of India.

Shipra Singh’s exemplary performance resonates with Bihar’s pride, proving that girls from small towns can achieve their dreams. In addition to winning accolades in the competition, Shipra Singh is contributing to the field of women’s empowerment through her life coaching services, extending her reach to various Indian states.

She also shared how her tips and life coaching have not only helped her excel in the competition but have also inspired numerous women to come forward on stage and pursue their dreams. Shipra Singh stated, “I believe that women are unique and possess incredible strength, which they should recognize and work hard with dedication to achieve their goals.”

Having previously secured the subtitles ‘Mrs Glamorous Face’ and ‘Mrs Glamorous Goddess’ in the ‘TIGP Mrs India’ competition, Shipra Singh’s achievements are a source of pride for India. Currently residing in Gurgaon, she continues to shine as a beacon of India’s cultural richness and her commitment to showcasing it globally.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor