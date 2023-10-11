SHISEIDO Announces Bollywood Luminary, Tamannaah Bhatia as the first brand ambassador in India

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11: In a groundbreaking move that showcases the ever-expanding global reach of Japanese beauty and cosmetics giant SHISEIDO, the company in collaboration with its India distributor, Baccarose Perfumes & Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd. has appointed Tamannaah Bhatia as its first-ever brand ambassador in India for brand SHISEIDO Skincare range.

Tamannaah Bhatia, the versatile and beloved Bollywood star, has achieved a momentous milestone in her illustrious career by becoming the very first Indian brand ambassador for SHISEIDO.

Tamannaah Bhatia, known for her mesmerizing on-screen presence and her dedication to her craft, represents the perfect embodiment of SHISEIDO's values of elegance, innovation, and individuality. Her natural beauty, combined with her ability to effortlessly adapt to various roles and styles, makes her an ideal choice as SHISEIDO's brand ambassador for India.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be associated with SHISEIDO, a brand that has consistently set the standard for excellence in beauty for over a century. SHISEIDO's commitment to innovation, quality, and celebrating individuality resonates with me on a personal level. I believe that beauty is not just about external appearance, but also about feeling confident and empowered in your own skin," commented Tamannaah Bhatia.

Nicolas Baudonnet, Vice President, Fragrance and Cosmetics division, SHISEIDOAsia Pacific, shared his thoughts on this momentous announcement saying, "We are delighted to welcome Tamannaah Bhatia into the SHISEIDO family. Her charisma, talent, and timeless beauty resonates with our brand's core values, making her the perfect choice to represent SHISEIDO in India. We look forward to working closely with Tamannaah and believe that her association with our brand will help us connect with our consumers on a deeper level."

"We are committed to bringing the best of SHISEIDO to the Indian beauty market. With the appointment of Tamannaah and expanding our presence in the market with the opening of our first brand SHISEIDO store in Mumbai, we are looking forward to bringing Indian beauty enthusiasts on an exciting journey ahead with the brand."

The partnership between Tamannaah Bhatia and SHISEIDO represents a significant moment in the world of beauty and entertainment. It marks SHISEIDO's unwavering commitment to connecting with the diverse and dynamic Indian market while recognizing Tamannaah's exceptional talent, timeless beauty, and influence on fans across the nation.

Kadambari Lakhani, Director, Baccarose Perfumes & Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd. says "This exciting collaboration not only marks a significant milestone for us and for SHISEIDO but also symbolizes the harmonious fusion of Japanese precision and Indian vibrancy. Tamannaah Bhatia embodies the essence of timeless beauty and has captivated audiences with her talent and charisma. This partnership promises to bring together the rich traditions of Japanese skincare innovation with the dazzling allure of Bollywood glamour, setting the stage for an enchanting journey into the world of beauty that transcends cultural boundaries."

Villoo Daji, Sr. Vice President, Group Marketing, Baccarose Perfumes & Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd. says, "SHISEIDO's choice of Tamannaah Bhatia as their first brand ambassador in India reflects the brand's dedication to enhancing the beauty experiences of Indian consumers".

SHISEIDO's Skincare range is an induction into the skincare regimen which is simple and has a proven efficacy after detailed testing on Asian skin. This partnership is set to inspire beauty enthusiasts and consumers across the country to explore the world of SHISEIDO's skincare and makeup products, renowned for their outstanding quality and effectiveness.

The collaboration between Tamannaah Bhatia and SHISEIDO promises exciting new ventures, innovative campaigns, and an enhanced brand experience for beauty enthusiasts across India.

About SHISEIDO

Founded in 1872, SHISEIDO is a globally recognized beauty brand celebrated for its unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and timeless elegance. With a rich heritage spanning over a century, Shiseido has established itself as a leader in skincare and cosmetics, offering a wide range of products that cater to diverse beauty needs worldwide. SHISEIDO is set to further solidify its presence in India. Currently, its products are available at 62 retail outlets across the country, with ambitious plans to reach 75 doors by the end of the year. The brand is poised to open its first SHISEIDO boutique in India, with the inaugural boutique opening its door on the 18th of October at Inorbit Mall Malad in Mumbai. In addition to these physical locations, SHISEIDO continues to expand its online presence. The brand's products can be found at popular online retailers such as Parcos, Nykaa, Shoppers Stop, and Sephora, making them easily accessible to beauty enthusiasts nationwide.

About Baccarose

In 1984, Hemansu Kotecha founded Baccarose and soon began making inroads into the burgeoning Indian beauty industry. With an unparalleled understanding of local customer preferences and a prized operational nous, Baccarose today is a leader in the distribution of international luxury beauty brands in India. The core mission & vision of the company is to be the leading authority in the Indian luxury Beauty market and undisputed partner-of-choice for leading international brands. To build the Luxury Beauty business in India, establish our partner luxury brands as preferred choices for consumers/retailers and bring an international shopping experience to consumers in India.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2244231/SHISEIDO_Tamannaah_Bhatia.jpg

