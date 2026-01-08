Shishir Bajaj Remembers Grandmother Jankidevi Ji Bajaj on Her 133rd Birth Anniversary

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8: On the 133rd birth anniversary of Padma Vibhushan Smt. Jankidevi Bajaj, Mr. Shishir Bajaj, patriarch of the Bajaj Group, paid tribute to his grandmother, remembering her as a beacon of simplicity, courage, and selfless service to the nation.

Remembering her life and legacy, Mr. Shishir Bajaj said, "My grandmother, Jankidevi Bajaj, lived her life rooted in discipline, compassion and unwavering commitment to Gandhian values. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, she embraced swadeshi, khadi and a life, dedicating herself to the service of society, women empowerment and rural upliftment. My son Kushagra was blessed to have played on her lap, and I am glad that her quiet strength and moral clarity continue to guide the Bajaj Group's philosophy of nation-building through ethical enterprise."

Born on 7 January 1893 in Jawra, Madhya Pradesh, Jankidevi Ji devoted her life to social reform and public service after marrying Jamnalal Ji Bajaj at a young age. She moved with him to Wardha, Maharashtra and actively got involved in India's freedom movement. She worked for women's education, social equality, animal welfare and rural development. She played a significant role in the Bhoodan Movement alongside Acharya Vinoba Bhave and served as President of the Akhil Bharatiya Goseva Sangh.

Awarded the Padma Vibhushan by President Dr. Rajendra Prasad in 1956 for her exemplary contribution to society, Jankidevi Bajaj remained a living embodiment of humility and service. Her autobiography, "Meri Jeevan Yatra," reflects the values of simplicity and discipline that defined her life.

As the nation remembers her legacy, the family-owned business group under her grandson Shishir Bajaj currently led by her great grandson Kushagra Bajaj pays a heartwarming tribute to Jankidevi Ji with a short instagram video on @bajajgroupofficial Click to watch.

Founded in 1926 by the eminent freedom fighter and philanthropist Jamnalal Bajaj, the Bajaj Group has emerged as one of India's most respected and diversified conglomerates. The Group's flagship companies include Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd., India's largest integrated sugar company operating 14 sugar mills and 6 ethanol plants; Bajaj Energy Ltd., running 6 power plants in Uttar Pradesh with a total capacity of 2,430 MW supplying about 10% of the state's electricity demand; and Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd., market leader in the premium hair oil category with its flagship brand Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil. The Group continues to blend industrial excellence with social responsibility, embodying its enduring philosophy of "Nation Building Through Business and Service."

