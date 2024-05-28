Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence Celebrates Excellence with Its 10th Convocation Ceremony

BusinessWire India

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 28: Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, India's leading multidisciplinary research university, celebrated its tenth convocation ceremony. The event was attended by over 3000 esteemed guests, faculty members, parents, and graduates.

During the convocation, honorary doctorates were conferred to Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, sarod maestro and Padma Vibhushan awardee; Krishen Khanna, renowned artist and Padma Bhushan awardee; Sukla Mistry, first woman director of refineries in IndianOil Corporation; and Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma (Retd.), Ashoka Chakra awardee and the first Indian in space. The honorary doctorate degrees were awarded in recognition of their outstanding achievements and contributions to the country in their respective fields.

Gracing the occasion as the chief guest, Abhinav Bindra, Indian Olympic gold medallist and Padma Bhushan awardee, said, "All success is about learning how to fail well and keeping your unique super-power sharp. To the graduating class of 2024, the world is your canvas, fill it with joy, camaraderie, empathy, and dreams."

At the event, Shiv Nadar, Founder of HCL and Shiv Nadar Foundation, said, "Today, I am filled with immense pride and joy to witness this pivotal moment in the lives of our students that marks the culmination of their years of dedication, perseverance, and commitment to excellence. I urge our students to stay committed to their long-term vision."

In an inspiring speech, Shikhar Malhotra, Chancellor, Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, said, "Congratulations to the class of 2024, as you step beyond the confines of this campus into the expanse of the world, let compassion be your guiding light and imagination your compass. Let us continue to strive for excellence and embrace the challenges that lie ahead with resilience and determination. It is my unwavering belief that together we can truly make a difference in India and the world."

The tenth convocation ceremony conferred 687 undergraduate degrees, 104 graduate degrees, 43 doctorate degrees from the School of Engineering, School of Natural Sciences, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, and School of Management and Entrepreneurship, and recognised best performances with special awards and distinctions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor