Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], January 20: Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, held its inaugural Industry Partners Meet today. Themed "Innovate, Educate, Elevate," the event was attended by industry leaders from over 100 organisations spanning 11 major sectors: IT, core engineering, consulting, financial, FMCG, semiconductor, automobile, social sector, think tanks, startups, telecom, and more. The guests included CEOs of Microsoft, PwC, LinkedIn, and HR leaders from GAIL, McKinsey, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise India.

Speaking at the event, Shikhar Malhotra remarked, "To be the youngest university in India to get an Institution of Eminence tag tells us about the work done by Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR. This also puts pressure on us to deliver the best talent. Shiv Nadar University thrives on the symbiotic ties with the industry and holds a mutually interdependent relationship."

The meet featured insightful sessions, including Leadership Panels. The CEO Panel, discussing 'Elevating Innovation through Strategic Education Partnerships: A CEO Perspective,' was a vibrant discussion with panelists including Shikhar Malhotra, Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR; CEO & Vice-Chairman, HCL Healthcare; Trustee, Shiv Nadar Foundation; Puneet Chandok, President Microsoft India & South Asia; Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India and Ashutosh Gupta, Country Manager, LinkedIn India.

The HR Leaders Conversation included Ayush Gupta, Director of HR at GAIL; Sailesh Menezes, VP and Head of HR at Hewlett Packard Enterprise India; and Harsh Sawnani, Head of India Recruitment at McKinsey & Company. They engaged in a discussion on the Art of Talent Management in the evolving employment landscape.

Thanking the guests for attending the event, Dr Ananya Mukherjee, Vice-Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR said, "We would like to deepen the partnerships with the industry through the various ideas exchanged during the event. We hope to follow up on these ideas exchange with some concrete steps."

The event concluded with a fireside chat featuring Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCLTech and Trustee of Shiv Nadar Foundation, with the university's alum Kartik Arora, Co-Founder & CTO at Elevate HQ.

The Industry Partners Meet, besides offering a platform for meaningful conversations and strategic collaborations, also celebrated the vibrant community at Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR. As the first inaugural meet, it set the stage for future engagements and partnerships, reinforcing the university's commitment to excellence in education and industry collaboration.

