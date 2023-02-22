Shivalik Group launches Shivalik Institute of Real Estate

Affiliated with CREDAI Ahmedabad GIHED, the Institute will impart learning-based education and bridge the skill gap in the real estate sector.

Courses offered by SIRE will offer in-depth knowledge and understanding of the real estate sector and create leaders of the future.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 22: Shivalik Group, a leader in the real estate sector in Ahmedabad, has launched the Shivalik Institute of Real Estate (SIRE) to impart experiential learning-based education in the field of real estate and bridge the skill gap in the sector.

The Institute is affiliated with CREDAI Ahmedabad GIHED, the top body of real estate developers in the city with more than 1,200 members. It will work closely with the organisation to ensure that its curriculum is up-to-date and relevant to the needs of the real estate sector.

“Real estate is a large field and understanding it takes many years. The Shivalik Institute of Real Estate will offer integrated real estate programs, which will equip the professionals with the knowledge, skills and values needed to succeed in the sector. Along with an in-depth understanding of real estate as a sector, the Institute will impart cutting-edge knowledge and practical skills that are the need of the hour to the course participants and help them become the leaders of tomorrow,” said Chitrak Shah, Managing Director of Shivalik Group.

The Shivalik Institute of Real Estate has been set up with a vision to impart high-impact experiential learning-based education and training through contemporary and futuristic courses.

“Our vision at Shivalik Institute of Real Estate is to transform the real estate sector by producing a new generation of skilled and passionate professionals. We believe that the future of the sector is driven by a workforce that is knowledgeable, innovative, and dedicated to delivering exceptional value to clients and stakeholders, which is what we want to achieve through this initiative. We are committed to bringing about a transformation in the field of real estate education not only in Gujarat but in the country,” said Taral Shah, Managing Director of Shivalik Group.

“CREDAI Ahmedabad GIHED is committed to the growth of the real estate sector. Skilled and knowledgeable manpower is the key to the success of any sector. Real estate is a critical sector and the second-highest employment generator after agriculture. Skill development initiatives are much needed. I am confident that the Shivalik Institute of Real Estate will play an important role in enhancing the skills and knowledge of people who are already a part of the sector and also help in attracting fresh talent to the sector,” said Tejas Joshi, President of CREDAI Ahmedabad GIHED.

To begin with, the Institute is offering Journey of Real Estate, a certification program in real estate. The program is designed to cover the entire value chain of the real estate sector with a well-structured curriculum. It will be taught by industry experts in fully offline mode with case studies, site visits and role plays, and also include guest lectures by prominent real estate developers.

The 42-day course will include 11 modules, including Introduction to Real Estate, Entrepreneurship & Project Viability, Land, Revenue & GDCR Norms, Project Planning, Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Construction Management, Finance, Tax Compliances & Cash Flow, Sales & Marketing, Legal & Documentation, HR Compliance, and Possession & BU.

The course is ideal for consultants, real estate sales channel partners, liaisons, developers, civil engineering students, arts/commerce students, designers, construction company executives, architects, advocates, CA, seasoned real estate and construction professionals, and anyone who wants a career in real estate.

