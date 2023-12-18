Shivalik Group to make history by delivering 1,000 green certified homes in Ahmedabad this festive season

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 18: Shivalik Group, a leading name in the real estate sector in Ahmedabad, is poised to create history by presenting the keys to 1,000 apartments across four projects in the city this festive season. This significant milestone not only signifies Shivalik Group's dedication to excellence but also highlights its pivotal role in shaping the landscape of Ahmedabad's real estate.

The four projects, namely Shivalik Parkview 2 in Shela, Shivalik Edge on Ambli-Bopal Road, Shivalik Platinum on Judges Bungalow Road, and Shivalik Enclave in Shahibaug, have received the BU permission, and the process of handing over the apartments to home buyers will begin soon.

All four projects are certified green and sustainable by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), underlining Shivalik Group's dedication to environmentally conscious and energy-efficient construction practices. Each of them comes with the best-in-class amenities, including a garden, children's play area, clubhouse, etc.

Taral Shah, Managing Director of Shivalik Group, said, “We are delighted to announce the receipt of the necessary approvals for beginning the handover process. We will hand over 1,000 apartments across the four projects to the buyers this festive season and make it a memorable one for the home buyers. Handing over 1,000 units almost simultaneously is unprecedented in Ahmedabad and is a testament to our commitment to setting new standards in the real estate industry.”

The possession of their homes will allow the home buyers to initiate furniture and other works in their new homes, adding a joyous touch to the festival celebrations.

In its 25 years of presence in the real estate industry, Shivalik Group has successfully delivered more than 8,000 units across 75 residential and commercial projects. The Group plans to continue its impressive track record by handing over an additional 500 homes by mid-2024.

