Shivashrit Foods Limited Delivers 20% YoY Revenue Growth in H1 FY26; PAT Up 22% Reflecting Operational Efficiency

VMPL

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 14: Shivashrit Foods Limited (NSE - SME: SHIVASHRIT), is a leading manufacturer and exporter of premium potato flakes, announced its unaudited financial results for half year ended 30th September, 2025.

Key Financial Highlights

Management Perspective

Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Prashant Singhal, Chairman and Non-Executive Director, said:

"Our performance in H1 FY26 demonstrates the strength of our business model and execution capabilities. We recorded a 20% year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching ₹61.18 crore, supported by continued demand from leading B2B clients in the food and snack industry and operational efficiencies at our Aligarh manufacturing unit. EBITDA grew 18% YoY, with margins sustained at 21.45%, reflecting disciplined cost management and a consistent value-driven approach."

He further added:

The successful completion of our IPO and listing on NSE Emerge in September 2025 marks a new chapter in our journey. The capital raised will be strategically utilized for capacity expansion and working capital enhancement, positioning the company for accelerated growth. With a clear focus on operational excellence, expanding capacity, and strengthening relationships with key partners, we remain optimistic about driving sustainable growth and value creation in the coming years."

About Shivashrit Foods Limited

Established in Aligarh, India in 2017, Shivashrit Foods Limited is a prominent manufacturer and exporter of premium potato flakes, initially serving industrial clients globally. The company operates a state-of-the-art, fully automated facility capable of processing 28.8 metric tons of potatoes daily.

Key milestones include securing ISO and HALAL certifications, achieving an expanded production capacity of over 8,000 MTPA, and developing a global presence across 14 countries, including the USA and Dubai. The company successfully entered the B2C retail segment in 2024 with its "Shree Aahar" brand, leading to this new strategic expansion.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor