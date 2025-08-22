Shivashrit Foods Limited IPO Opens on August 22, 2025

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22: Shivashrit Foods Limited (Shivashrit, The Company) is manufacturer, supplier and exporter of potato flakes, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Friday, August 22, 2025 aiming to raise ₹ 70.03 Crore (At Upper Price Band), with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The issue size is 49,32,000 equity shares at a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 135 - ₹ 142 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

- QIB Anchor Portion - Up To 14,03,000 Equity Shares

- Qualified Institutional Buyer - Up To 9,36,000 Equity Shares

- Non-Institutional Investors - Not less than 7,05,000 Equity Shares

- Individual Investors - Not less than 16,40,000 Equity Shares

- Market Maker - Up To 2,48,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be used to partly finance the capital expenditure for the construction of the building, installation of plant and machinery (Potato Flakes Line Machine), utilities (boiler, ETP plant, power generator, solar panel), and other miscellaneous assets ("Expansion Project"), partly finance the working capital requirements for the Expansion Project, and for general corporate purposes. The anchor portion will open on August 21, 2025 and issue will close on August 26, 2025.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Mark Corporate Advisors Private Limited, The Registrar to the Issue is Maashitla Securities Private Limited.

Mr. Nishant Singhal, Managing Director of Shivashrit Foods Limited expressed, "We are delighted to mark this milestone in our growth journey. Over the years, we have built our reputation as a manufacturer of premium-grade potato flakes, catering to the needs of food and snack manufacturers in both domestic and international markets, with a focus on consistent quality, innovation, and operational excellence.

The capital raised will enable us to significantly expand our manufacturing capabilities, integrate advanced technologies, and boost production capacity to cater to growing demand. This expansion will strengthen our competitiveness, open doors to new markets, and provide the foundation to diversify our product portfolio."

Book Running Lead Manager Mark Corporate Advisors Private Limited said, "We are glad to partner with Shivashrit Foods Limited in its IPO journey. Over the years, the company has established itself as a manufacturer of premium-grade potato flakes, serving food and snack manufacturers in India and overseas. With its commitment to quality, innovation, and timely delivery, the company has built strong relationships and a solid presence in both domestic and export markets.

India's processed food industry is growing rapidly, fuelled by urbanisation, rising demand for convenience foods, and export opportunities. The potato-based products segment is also expanding, driven by the snacks industry's growth and the preference for ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products. This IPO will enable the company to expand capacity, adopt advanced technology, and strengthen supply capabilitiespositioning it for new markets, diversified products, and long-term growth."

