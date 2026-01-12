Shivraj Singh Chouhan discusses agriculture, rural development with FM Sitharaman

New Delhi, Jan 12 Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and held extensive pre-Budget consultations on various aspects related to agriculture and rural development.

He expressed confidence that the Budget for financial year 2026–27 will prove to be a milestone in realising the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve of ‘Prosperous Farmers, Empowered Villages’.

Chouhan visited various states across the country and, apart from the states, has also held wide-ranging interactions in Delhi with progressive farmers, agricultural experts, Self-Help Groups, cooperative institutions, rural industries, and senior representatives of national-level institutions related to both the ministries.

“The ideas and suggestions emerging from these discussions were compiled into a comprehensive set of recommendations on agriculture and rural development, which he submitted to the Finance Minister,” said an official statement.

Chouhan said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the Central government is continuously working to make rural India self-reliant and prosperous.

Under the Prime Minister’s capable and visionary leadership, the upcoming Union Budget will be encouraging for farmers and rural communities, he stated.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has confirmed that FM Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026-27 on February 1, which happens to be a Sunday.

The Finance Minister will begin the presentation of the Budget at 11 a.m. in the lower house on February 1, the Speaker said in response to a question at a press conference. The Budget Session of the Parliament will commence on January 28 and will continue till April 2.

There was some uncertainty on the exact date as the usual date of February 1 for the presentation of the budget fell on a Sunday this year. The Lok Sabha Speaker has now clarified the issue.

