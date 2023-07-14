SHL Wins Most Innovative Talent Management Solution for Mobilize

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 14: SHL, the global leader in talent insight, has been awarded the prestigious title of "Most Innovative Talent Management Solution" at this year’s Future Skills Conference organized by The Economic Times in Gurugram.

SHL Mobilize is a cutting-edge talent management technology platform that offers real-time analytics and insight on the workforce to support decision-making across the entire employee lifecycle.

HR professionals and leaders in India and across the world are increasingly demanding predictive insights to align their people to the roles and opportunities that will allow them to excel. Available since 2020, Mobilize not only empowers businesses to make accurate talent mobility decisions, but it also helps nurture top talent and prepare them for success.

Accepting the accolade at the award ceremony on July 13, Sushant Dwivedy, Managing Director of India and Philippines, SHL said: “Mobilize empowers organizations to make impactful decisions about their people with confidence. We are delighted to be recognized for pushing the boundaries of innovation in talent technology with our game-changing solution, equipping leaders to invest in career mobility and development opportunities for their people, that will also boost company performance and growth."

With 45+ years of legacy in human capital management, SHL continues to lead the market with its science-backed talent solutions and data-driven people insights that are proven to help companies improve business outcomes with accuracy, agility, and speed.

