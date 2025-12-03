Shobhaa De Inaugurates Viveek Sharma's New Solo Exhibition 'Sacred Gestures' at Jehangir Art Gallery

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3: Zen Crafart a young and committed art company in India, proudly announces the opening of SACRED GESTURES, a striking solo exhibition by acclaimed contemporary artist Viveek Sharma, inaugurated today by renowned novelist, author and columnist Shobhaa De at Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai.

The exhibition will run from 2-8 December 2025, daily from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM. The Mumbai showcase follows the successful completion of Sharma's New Delhi exhibition Silence Please, which received exceptional appreciation from art patrons, collectors and cultural influencers. With this exhibition Zen Crafart, further marks an important moment in its commitment to showcasing powerful voices shaping India's artistic landscape.

Sacred Gestures presents a visually compelling body of work that redefines femininity through a dynamic blend of traditional references and contemporary visual language. Drawing from Lavani-inspired movement, divine feminine symbolism, and iconic motifs from popular culture, Sharma creates vivid, emotionally charged works marked by his signature dramatic lighting, saturated hues, and meticulous detail. The exhibition celebrates realism, rhythm, sensuality, mythology, and the enduring force of feminine energy.

Speaking at the opening, Chief Guest of the event- Ms. Shobhaa De, shares her admiration for Viveek Sharma's artistic evolution, she adds: "Viveek's artistic journey is one I have followed with admiration for many years. His new body of work, Sacred Gestures, honours the feminine with a tenderness and strength that deeply resonates with me. Viveek's women are not mere subjects they are powerful presences, embodiments of resilience, grace, and inner fire. As someone who has long championed women's voices and empowerment, I find his portrayal a powerful testament to his maturity and intuition. Each work resonates with emotion, discipline, and quiet strength. It is a joy and a privilege to support an artist whose voice continues to deepen and inspire."

Artist Viveek Sharma continues to push the boundaries of contemporary Indian art, bringing together emotion, form, and storytelling with remarkable mastery. Sharing his excitement, Rashmin Majithia, Partner at Zen Crafart LLP, says: "For many years, the Zen Group has been my family's way of giving back to society through creative and cultural initiatives such as Coconut Media Box, Zen Music and Zen Opus. ZenCrafart's association with Viveek Sharma has been since quite some time and a meaningful one, and we have had the privilege of supporting his artistic journey over the years. After a successful presentation of Silence Please at Delhi, we are really excited to bring this show for our Mumbai audiences.

According to a 2023-24 report, modern artists continue to dominate sales, while the pre-modern and contemporary segments are witnessing significant growth at approximately 31.5 percent and 31.8 percent. Rising interest in mid-career and emerging artists indicates a maturing market that balances legacy and innovation. The price bracket between ₹5 lakh and ₹25 lakh remains the fastest-growing collector segment, signalling expanded participation and increased confidence.

Commenting on this shift, Majithia explains, "The Indian art market continues to mature, supported by cultural significance, consistent price performance, and growing collector confidence. Younger collectors, design-forward buyers, corporate patrons, and premium gifting audiences are bringing fresh energy, driving demand for sculptures, installations, and limited editions. The market is evolving into a more diverse and immersive space."

About Zen Crafart

Zen Crafart LLP is a progressive art promotion platform dedicated to elevating Indian visual culture. Founded on Rashmin Majithia's long-standing commitment to the arts, the organisation supports both emerging and established artists by offering visibility, patronage, and meaningful engagement across India's cultural landscape.

About Viveek Sharma

Viveek Sharma's practice explores the emotional, social and philosophical dimensions of contemporary Indian life. His narrativesdeeply rooted in the modern urban experienceaddress themes of identity, duality, belonging, and cultural transition. Recognised for his dramatic lighting, narrative depth, and painterly precision, Sharma stands as a significant voice in Indian contemporary art.

Smita Mathur | Zen Crafart LLP

