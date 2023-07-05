Shoolini is No.2 Young University (Private) in India; Among Top 100 in World

PRNewswire

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 5: Shoolini University has added another feather to its cap by becoming the No.2 Private University among the young universities of the country as per The Young University Rankings 2023 announced today. This comes in the wake of Shoolini University scoring the No.1 spot among private universities in India by the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2023 as well as Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) 2024.

This category includes universities established in the past 50 years. For the first time, 13-year-old Shoolini University has participated in these rankings.

Public sector Mahatma Gandhi University has been ranked No.1 while JSS Academy is No.2, followed by Shoolini University. These are the only three universities from India in the Top 100 World List. Mahatma Gandhi University has been ranked 77th, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research has been ranked 79th, and Shoolini University is in the 91st spot.

Out of 655 universities ranked globally, only 45 Indian institutions could figure in the list. Last year, out of 539 universities ranked globally, only 40 Indian institutions were on the list.

Chancellor Prof. PK Khosla said, "It is a matter of great pride to debut in the Young Universities list and figure among the top three universities of the country in this category. The consistency with which the university is being recognised worldwide will push the university to do even better in the future."

Congratulating the staff and students for contributing to the success story of the university, Vice Chancellor Prof. Atul Khosla said, "The string of laurels brought by Shoolini University should inspire other universities to excel."

JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research topped last year's list, with IIT Ropar getting 81st and IIT Indore the 86th rank. This year, IIT Ropar has slipped to the band of 101-150 rankings.

Incidentally, Shoolini has outshone in every THE Rankings, including the World Universities, Subject Rankings, Asia, and now, the Young Universities Rankings.

The universities are judged across all their core missions - teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook - to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons.

Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full recognition from the UGC. As the No.1 Private University in India (QS and Times Higher Education), it is acclaimed for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university is NAAC accredited and ranked Top 100 by NIRF.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor