Shoolini Ranks Among Top 500 Global Universities

PRNewswire

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 10: The 15-year-old Shoolini University has secured a place in the top 500 global universities, ranking in the 401-500 band in the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings. This is the second time in the last three years that Shoolini has ranked among the top 500 universities globally.

In India, Shoolini is once again the top private university for the third consecutive year. This achievement solidifies the university's position as a leader in innovation and research, with top rankings in the gold-standard global university ranking systems the QS World University Rankings and THE World University Rankings for 2025. Only the IISc, Bangalore, has ranked higher (251-300) band.

While 107 Indian universities featured in this year's rankings (up from 91 last year), Shoolini stood out by being ranked second among all Indian universities and maintaining its top position for research quality and international outlook. The other Indian institutions ranked in the top 500 band are Anna University, Mahatma Gandhi University and Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences. Only Saveetha Institute shares the same ranking band as Shoolini University, making them the top private universities in the country. Other prominent institutions in the ranking include IIT Indore in the 501- 600 band; and BITs Pilani, IIT Patna, and Thapar University in the 601-800 category

Shoolini University also stands out globally for its 'International Outlook', securing the second position in India and ranking 416th worldwide.

Hailing this remarkable achievement, Shoolini Founder and Chancellor Prof PK Khosla stated, "These rankings reflect the high-quality research at our university. Being ranked among the top 500 globally also qualifies us as a Category 1 university. Additionally, our global ranking of 175 in research quality is a remarkable and motivating achievement."

Pro Chancellor Vishal Anand described the achievement as "amazing," praising the staff and researchers for securing the coveted position. "Shoolini's unique environment empowers students to innovate boldly, turning ideas into impactful real-world solutions," he added.

Vice Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla said, "We are committed to a globally integrated education, and the recent rankings prove this. Through international collaborations with the world's best universities, we are advancing research, preparing our students for meaningful global careers, and enriching our community's diversity and reach. I am confident our faculty and researchers will continue the outstanding effort."

"Shoolini University is a unique institution of higher learning where innovation and unconventional thinking drive everything we do. Our top scores in research quality and international outlook showcase the expertise we have built in innovation and research across key areas such as water, energy (including solar power), Himalayan ecosystems, cancer, nanoparticles, and AI," said Prof Ashish Khosla, President and Chief Innovation & Marketing Officer at Shoolini University.

The latest rankings place Shoolini University among the top global universities in leading institutional rankings Times Higher Education and Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2025. This dual recognition is a major achievement for the university, which also leads the SCIMAGO rankings in Chemistry, Physics, and Astronomy.

About Shoolini University

Founded in 2009, Shoolini University is a top private university located in the scenic lower Himalayas. Ranked in the Top 100 by NIRF, it is UGC-approved and NAAC-accredited. The university is known for its top-notch faculty, strong placements, and focus on research and innovation.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/792680/4538720/Shoolini_University_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor