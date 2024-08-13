Shoolini University Climbs NIRF Rankings, Secures 70th Spot in India

PRNewswire

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 13: Shoolini University has once again shown its upward trajectory in higher education, reflected in the latest National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) results released by the Union Education Ministry. The Himachal Pradesh-based university has improved its standing, securing the 70th position among all universities in India, up from 73rd last year.

In the overall category, which includes prestigious institutions like IITs and IIMs, Shoolini University has achieved an impressive leap, ranking 89th an improvement from its previous placement in the 101-150 band.

The university's Pharmacy department continues to excel, securing the 30th rank, while the Engineering faculty has risen to the 92nd spot. The Faculty of Management has also maintained a strong presence, being placed in the 101-125 band.

Shoolini University remains the only institution from Himachal Pradesh to be featured in the top 100 universities in the country, indicating its growing reputation in the academic landscape. The university ranked 96th in the 2022 NIRF rankings.

Founder and Chancellor Prof. PK Khosla highlighted the significance of this achievement, noting that the 15-year-old university has consistently improved its rankings over the years. "Our university has been among the top 150 institutions for six consecutive years, and we continue to advance," he said.

Pro Chancellor Vishal Anand congratulated the faculty, staff, and students, emphasising that the latest rankings reflect Shoolini University's unwavering commitment to providing world-class education and advancing research excellence.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Atul Khosla described the university's latest rankings as "truly remarkable", reaffirming the institution's commitment to excellence. "These rankings highlight the hard work and dedication of our faculty and students, as we continue to establish Shoolini University as a world-class institution," he added.

Nishtha Shukla Anand, Trustee and Director of the School of Media & Communications at Shoolini University, remarked, "Our consistent rise in the rankings highlights our focus on creating a dynamic learning environment that prioritises both innovation and academic integrity. This recognition affirms our mission to equip students with the tools they need to excel in their chosen fields."

About Shoolini University

Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full recognition from the UGC. As the No.1 Private University in India (QS and Times Higher Education), it is acclaimed for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university is NAAC accredited and ranked Top 100 by NIRF.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/792680/4538720/Shoolini_University_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor