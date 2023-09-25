Shooting of Director Atul Garg's "Kashmir - Enigma of Paradise" begins in Lonavala

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: The shooting of the much-anticipated film “Kashmir - Enigma of Paradise” commenced in the picturesque hill station of Lonavala on Monday. Being directed by Atul Garg, the film aims to unveil the untold history of Kashmir, spanning more than 100 years from the early 1920s to the present day.

“Kashmir - Enigma of Paradise” will also showcase the beauty, people, food and culture of Kashmir, popularly known as the heaven on earth. Kashmir, especially the terrorist angle, has been the backdrop for many Bollywood productions, but few, if any, have portrayed the complete historical narrative of the place with authenticity, something Atul Garg is aiming to rectify.

“Many films have been made in the name of Kashmir, but none have explored its history of over a century like we are attempting in Kashmir - Enigma of Paradise. We want to take viewers on an exciting journey through time, from pre-independence to the present day Kashmir, with the film,” said Garg.

He also said that the film will present the real beauty of Kashmir, going beyond the stereotypes that have often been portrayed.

“Terrorism is unfortunate, but Kashmir is not just about it. We aim to showcase its multifaceted beauty and culture,” he said.

Kashmir - Enigma of Paradise has a shooting schedule spanning nearly 100 days, of which two schedules have been completed in Kashmir. After the Lonavala leg of shooting, the action will shift to other places in the country.

The film’s cast includes Darsheel Safary, Rajneesh Duggal, Inaamulhaq, Akanksha Puri, Sajjad Delafrooz, Ram Gopal Bajaj, Adhyayan Suman, MK Raina, Arif Zakaria, Pawan Chopra, Amit Behl, Mahesh Balraj, Praneet Bhatt, Delbar Arya, Niharica Raizada, Mir Sarwar, and more.

Speaking about the film, Darsheel Safari said, “The story of Kashmir - Enigma of Paradise is very interesting. The subject and context are complex and demand a lot of hard work. Working on the film has been a great learning experience as an actor.”

Being produced by Eternal Films and promoted by Sanjay Bhushan Patiyala, the film’s crew includes cinematographer Fasahat Khan, production designer Shree S Nair, and action director Sunil Rodrigues.

