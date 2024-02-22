Shooting of "Pradhan - Gram Khushhalpur" to begin soon with Priyanka Negi in the lead role in Man Singh's film

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22: Now in Bollywood, stories of small towns and villages are being uncovered on the silver screen. The audience also gives a lot of love to series like Panchayat. In this series, actor-director Man Singh is soon all set to bring a social satire film "Pradhan - Gram Khushhalpur" in which he is also going to play the title role. Actress Priyanka Negi will play the female main lady in this film.

Filmmaker Maan Singh's series "Intezaar Koi Aane Ko Hai '' has become popular after it started streaming on HotStar and now he is now coming up with Pradhan - Gram Khushhalpur.

Pradhan - The story of village Khushhalpur revolves around a boy from the city who comes back to change his village. There is talk of his marriage with a flirtatious girl whose father and maternal uncle are also pradhans and she wants her husband to also be a pradhan. There are a lot of twists and drama in the story. Sarcasm has also been made on what tactics the leaders adopt regarding politics and elections.

Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota is playing the role of Priyanka Negi's father in the film. Zarina Wahab also has an important role in the film. It will be shot in Prayagraj and Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh from April. The language and tone of Purvanchal will also be adopted in this film. The film has three songs and one promotional song.

Inspired by actress Kangana Ranaut's journey, Priyanka is playing the role of main female lead Radha opposite Negi Pradhan. This is Priyanka Negi's first big project in which she is playing the lead role. Priyanka is busy preparing to play the role of village girl Radha in this film, which she got through an audition. Priyanka is watching UP based films, and trying to learn the language and pronunciation.

