Shop with ONDC on Bajaj Markets using the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card

New Delhi [India], June 26: Bajaj Markets, a leading digital financial marketplace, simplifies shopping with the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card, offering effortless payment options for both online and offline retail purchases. Additionally, this versatile EMI card enables seamless shopping with ONDC on Bajaj Markets, enhancing convenience for users.

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is revolutionising the Indian e-commerce landscape by integrating credit services, with EMI cards emerging as a key enabler for consumers across the country. This innovative approach allows shoppers to make purchases on ONDC's platform and pay in convenient monthly instalments, enhancing affordability and driving greater adoption of digital commerce.

Reasons to Opt for the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card on Bajaj Markets:

The Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card offers a range of features designed to make shopping more convenient, affordable, and flexible:

* Instant digital approval eliminates lengthy paperwork, with the entire application completed online in under 10 minutes.

* No upfront payment is required, allowing purchases with zero down payment across a vast selection of products.

* The card carries no annual or renewal fees, providing lifetime access without additional charges.

* Flexible repayment options are available, with tenors ranging from 1 to 60 months to accommodate various budgets.

* It is accepted at over 1.5 lakh partner stores across more than 4,000 cities, ensuring wide usability.

* Cardholders can choose from a catalogue of over 1 million products spanning multiple categories and brands.

In addition to the EMI card, Bajaj Markets presents an extensive suite of financial products, including credit cards, personal loans, insurance options, and investment opportunities. This diverse portfolio enables users to efficiently handle all their financial requirements through a single, convenient platform.

About Bajaj Finserv Direct

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a tech solutions provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories such as Loans, Cards, Investments, Insurance, Pocket Insurance, Stock Market, electronics via ONDC and Value-Added Services (VAS). Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong technology services business - Bajaj Technology Services, through which it offers a wide gamut of digital technology solutions spanning Experience, Commerce, Engineering, CRM, Data & AI, Cloud, Digital Agency, and Emerging Tech practices.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

To know more about Bajaj Technology Services, visit www.bajajtechnologyservices.com.

