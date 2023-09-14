Shopify Partners With CRED to Expand Payment Options for Merchants

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 14: CRED - a high-trust community of creditworthy individuals, brands, and institutions and Shopify Inc. (NYSE, TSX:SHOP), a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, today announced a partnership extending CRED’s payment options to merchants on the Shopify platform. CRED members can use their trusted and preferred payment option for a seamless and fast shopping experience on Shopify merchant platforms.

CRED pay is already live on select Shopify merchants and will soon be available to all merchants, brands interested to onboard can register on https://cred.club/cred-pay/onboarding

CRED members tend to spend 40% more than the average consumer when shopping online. With this integration, Shopify merchants can add CRED Pay - a trusted payment partner - to their payment stack. This will enable merchants to improve prepaid conversions and offer a seamless and rewarding shopping experience to the top 1% of consumers in the country. CRED members can transact on Shopify-powered merchant websites using their preferred payment modes and access curated rewards and offers.

Why chose CRED pay:

* Trusted: CRED members trust CRED for all their payments - bills, merchant payments, shopping, and more. The addition of CRED’s payment suite on Shopify extends this for our members on merchant apps and websites.

* Frictionless: With CRED pay, members can opt for their preferred payment method - credit cards, or UPI to make payments.

* Plug and play: CRED pay is simple to integrate and activate for merchants. They need to simply install the CRED plugin and go live with enabling CRED pay. Explore more https://cred.club/cred-pay/onboarding

With zero fees for merchants, applicable for the first 30 days, brands can curate exclusive benefits and rewards for CRED members.

“CRED X Shopify will expand the D2C brand ecosystem available for CRED members to discover and experience. For anyone looking to build a D2C first brand or build their online business, Shopify is the platform of choice. Shopify merchants can leverage the trusted payment suite from CRED to unlock greater revenue potential by enabling smooth transactions, expanding payment options, and building curated campaigns for CRED members," said Miten Sampat from CRED.

“D2C brands have been driving e-commerce growth in the country. Partnering with CRED enables Shopify D2C merchants to engage CRED members - the top 1% of Indian shoppers. Through this collaboration, we broaden the range of payment choices for our merchants, facilitating seamless transactions and delivering an effortless and convenient e-commerce experience for businesses,” said Bharati Balakrishnan, India Country Head and Director at Shopify.

"CRED & Shopify are trusted and preferred brands in their own segments and with the two coming together, the shopping and payment process have become a no-effort process for the shoppers and a hassle-free onboarding for brands. We look forward to scaling our growth with CRED and Shopify," Ishendra Agarwal, Founder and CEO, GIVA.

"We've been engaging with CRED across multiple constructs to drive growth, and have been a long-time customer of Shopify. The integration of CRED pay with Shopify will help us deliver seamless experiences to CRED members on our website and app. We have already seen 10-12% of our transactions on CRED pay with CRED members demonstrating higher ticket sizes and lower return behaviors," Siddharth Dungarwala, Founder and CEO, Snitch.

CRED pay is already live on leading Shopify merchants like GIVA, Snitch, Suta, HEADS UP FOR TAILS, XYXX, and more. As a result of the integration some of the brands are already witnessing early successes in prepaid conversion rate and increase in basket size.

Along with Shopify, GoKwik partners with CRED. It is live across 50+ GoKwik partner merchants. One-click checkout experience with assured rewards ensuring a high prepaid success rate and conversion rate.

To know more about CRED please visit - https://cred.club/

To know more about Shopify please visit - https://www.shopify.com/in

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor