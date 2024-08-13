Shopolo Music Select released its fourth Assamese song 'Eserenga Ronga'

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 13: Produced by the popular music label Shopolo Music, the song 'Eserenga Ronga' is a soul-stirring melody sung by the renowned Assamese singer Shankuraj Konwar. The song is the fourth track launched under the production series Shopolo Music Select and was performed with heartfelt emotion. The beautiful song is brought to life through the evocative composition and arrangement of Hopun Saikia while the lyrics were crafted by the acclaimed Himanshu Chutia Saikia perfectly capturing the essence of love and emotion.

All the rights of the song is entertained by the popular label Shopolo Music. The Music label was founded by the parent company Shopolo Digital Private Limited. Shopolo Digital Private Limited, popularly known as Shopolo Music, is a digital music distribution company with advanced service facilities.. They have previously released three popular songs 'Xopun Xore', 'Konman Kotha', and 'Bihuti Ahile' and got amazing responses making the recent track one of the most awaited songs of 2024. All the songs are available on all Audio Streaming Platforms including YouTube, Spotify and others.

The success of the song 'Eserenge Ronga' boasts an incredible team of talented artists who did justice to the song. Apart from Shankuraj Konwar, Hopun Saikia, and Himanshu Chutia Saikia the making of the song was supported by Kandarpa Kalita (Guitar), Abhinav Bora (Bass), Bhaskar Jyoti Kalita (Flute), Kaustav Saikia (Mix/Master), Abhishek Kabra (English Translation), Arindam Hazarika and Gauri Lahon (Additional Programming and Additional Synths), Sachin Bharti (Music Assistant), TNE Entertainment and Kauzzy Records (Studios), Writwika Nisha Saikia and Protap Hazarika (Poster and Creative Visual)

Speaking after the launch of the song, the Directors of Shopolo Digital Pvt Ltd, Mridul Patar and Biplab Bora shared their excitement about the project, saying 'Eserenge Ronga' is an instant chartbuster and the entire Assam including us are already humming. We are very happy with the response of the song and our heartfelt thanks for the overwhelming love and support we have received from the entire audience and the one who supported us"

YouTube - https://youtu.be/R389EX35Zs4

