Short film Raghu Rani is now streaming on Hungama OTT Platform Distributed By Patras Glam Entertainment

New Delhi [India], September 20: The Hindi short film Raghu Rani has officially released on September 17, 2025, and is now streaming on multiple leading OTT platforms including Hungama, Watcho, Tata Play, and Airtel Xstream. The film brings together a powerful cast, with Jeeten Nayak playing the lead role of Raghu and Aliya Shaikh portraying Rani, alongside supporting performances from Sharmistha Priyadarshini and Abhilash Mohanty. Written and directed by National Award-winning Odia filmmaker and choreographer Rajpradeep Mahapatra, and produced by Srimati Sailabala Nayak, the short film has already started creating a buzz for its bold storytelling and layered characters.

Set against the backdrop of a deserted bungalow, Raghu Rani tells the story of an unexpected encounter between a fugitive hitman and a call girl. As the narrative unfolds, their haunted pasts surface through silence and unspoken truths. The film explores themes of pain, greed, and loss, while ultimately leaving viewers with a lingering sense of redemption and hope.

The lead actor, Jeeten Nayak, a software engineer by profession, has long nurtured a passion for acting and dance. He has previously showcased his talent in popular Odia music albums such as Capital Toka and Tatey Dekhi Dela Parey. His co-star, Aliya Shaikh, marks her debut with this project, stepping into the industry with a fresh and promising performance. At the helm, Rajpradeep Mahapatra continues to cement his place as a versatile filmmaker, having worked across Odia and Hindi cinema and earning recognition through prestigious national accolades.

The distribution of Raghu Rani has been undertaken by the renowned company Patras Glam Entertainment, founded by Rajkumar Patra and Rupkumar Patra from Jhargram, West Bengal. With their another unique distribution, adding another milestone to regional and national cinema alike. They has now begun distributing the film in cinema halls, expanding its reach to a wider audience across the country.

