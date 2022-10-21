ShortsTube Ads bags Google Partner Badge Status; becomes a part of the first-ever Indian YouTube Marketing Partner Agencies listed on Google

ShortsTube Ads, a Kerala-based Digital Marketing and YouTube Promotion agency, has received Google Partner Badge status in 2022. The company is now a part of the first-ever Indian YouTube Marketing Partner Agencies listed on Google as an International YouTube Advertising expert, where clients can discover leading digital marketing agencies having the calibre of offering integrated YouTube Advertising services.

ShortsTube Ads is a Google Partner and with the recent addition of Google Video & Display Certification and Music & Video Rights management certification, the company is establishing itself as a leading digital marketing agency. The Partner Badge is geared toward giving ShortsTube Ads exclusive tools, resources, and data to help the company expand its client campaigns internationally.

The Google Partner Badge status establishes as a global thought leader in the evolving digital marketing ecosystem with 100 per cent Google ads certified employees who possess the expertise to successfully execute online marketing campaigns on a global level in the demanding new markets as per varied customer objectives and consumer behaviour.

Akhil Vishnu V.S, Founder and Managing Director of ShortsTube Ads, said, "I take immense pride in announcing that we are one of the very first YouTube Promotion agencies in India to be associated with this Program. The Google Partners International partnership is definitely a feather in the cap, as it acknowledges our expertise and will help us in delivering mandates in international geographies."

ShortsTube Ads team of experts (Akhil Vishnu V S, Arsha Raj, Arjun Raji, Shijith Shibu, Aneesh Nemmara, Rosemary Lillu & Sarang V Sankar) provide Integrated Marketing services including YouTube Advertising, YouTube Views, YouTube Monetization, Watch Hour Services, Performance Marketing, Search Engine Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Branding Consultation & Communication, Search Engine Optimization, Public Relations, Video Production, Content Marketing, Digital Analytics, Website & App Development, and IT Product Development.

The company has implemented its strategies and executed campaigns across Entertainment, Education, Real Estate, Manufacturing, E-commerce, Sports, and Automobile in India and Dubai. The company encompasses a robust presence throughout the length and breadth of the country.

ShortsTube Ads is part of a selected group of Google Partners in the Google International Growth Agency Program. This program is exclusively designed for advertising agencies. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients to expand their business globally.

