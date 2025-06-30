Showtime Studio Talkies Launches with Vertical Drama Series 'After Party' -- A New Era of Bite-Sized Entertainment Begins

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30: The entertainment industry witnessed a dynamic shift today with the grand launch of Showtime Studio Talkies, founded by renowned creative visionary Ashar Anis Khan. The launch was marked by the announcement and premiere of its first original IP a vertical drama series titled After Party.

'After Party' A Bold New Narrative in Vertical Storytelling

Bringing a fresh wave to short-format storytelling, After Party promises to redefine how Gen-Z and millennial audiences consume fiction on social platforms like Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube Shorts. The series delves into themes of friendship, betrayal, secrets, and unexpected romance all wrapped in a high-octane narrative perfect for today's digital audience.

The show is written by the supremely talented Lavisha Motwani and directed by Shubham Mathurkar, known for his sharp visual storytelling. With creative direction by Dipanshu Saini and creative production by Nidhisha Vish, the series blends cinematic aesthetics with the urgency and punch of vertical content.

Starring a Power-Packed Young Cast

After Party stars social media sensations and rising youth icons

Sana Sultan aka Aala Girl, Bigg Boss OTT Sensation.

Symrann Kaur the diva who rules social media with her glamour approach.

Rakshit Wahi a phenomenal actor and performer.

and Ashar Anis Khan himself in a pivotal role alongside Shahid Khan & Manoj Verma in pivotal roles.

The casting has been spearheaded by Srishti Rathod of Universal Artist Management, ensuring a diverse and high-engagement cast that resonates with India's digital-first generation.

The Force Behind Showtime Studio Talkies

At the helm of Showtime Studio Talkies is Ashar Anis Khan, serving as the Founder & Director. A seasoned music director, film producer, and Entrepreneur. Ashar is best known for producing several high-budget music videos and collaborating with icons across Bollywood and the independent music scene. He has also produced standout content in the branded content and reality format space.

Joining him are:

Shahid Khan, Co-Founder & Managing Director, a celebrated comic writer and actor with a knack for bridging emotion and humor.

Deepika Suthar, CEO, a powerhouse executive who brings legal acumen, brand strategy, and production expertise, previously associated with marquee national campaigns.

Credits & Team Behind After Party

Produced By: Ashar Anis Khan

Co-Producers: Praveen Sinha a dynamic entrepreneur backing the series.

Sehajpreet Singh young punjabi munda from the roots of Punjab a DEBUDANT making his way into the industry.

Shahid Khan apart from being the Co founder and MD, holding up the project being the Co producer.

Executive Producer: Amit Tiwari with his expertise of 20 years plus in the commercial industry.

Associate Producer (Showtime Talkies):

Shruti Sharan. A young and sincere lady with the background of direction also supporting as A.D

Editor & DI: Himanshu Tiwari a well known name in the world of Editors.

Anshul Sharma, Tariq Faiz & Ramiz Faiz are leading the Music Department.

Marketing, PR, and Distribution

PR & Marketing: Saleem Rehman (Bol India News, Dubai, UAE and Pan India)

Distribution & Management: Mohit A Jaitly (MAJ Medias)

Supported & Endorsed By: Sami Tamboli

About Showtime Studio Talkies

Located in the heart of Mumbai's creative district Andheri West Showtime Studio Talkies is a 360° content production house and performance venue. From music videos, advertisements, feature films, to vertical dramas and OTT-ready series, the studio aims to build a robust pipeline of original IPs and brand partnerships.

With After Party, the studio sets the tone for many more gripping vertical narratives to come bingeable, bold, and built for your phone screen.

