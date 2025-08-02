Showtime Studio Talkies Presents the First Look of Lady Bacchan Starring Apoorva Arora

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2: Showtime Studio Talkies proudly unveils the striking first poster of its upcoming vertical drama series “Lady Bacchan”, featuring the dynamic Apoorva Arora in the lead.

After the shelving of our previous project 9 Ways to Die due to unforeseen circumstances, a new vision was born Lady Bacchan. What began as a detour turned into our most powerful story yet. Says Khan

Directed by Suvigya Dubey and created by Ashar Anis Khan, the series promises a raw, emotional, and unapologetically bold narrative that speaks directly to a new generation.

Shubham Mathurkar, who directed Showtime Talkies’ first Vertical Drama After Party, has been working on the Screenplay & dialogues, with Suvigya Dubey and Ashar Anis Khan by his side. Whereas Amit Kumar is Executive Producer, and the Music Team is led by Ashar Anis Khan and Tariq Faiz. P.R. & Marketing By Mohit A Jaitly. MAJ MEDIAZ

Produced By Ashar Anis Khan, Co-produced by Praveen Sinha, Kewal Damani, Deepika Suthar and Shahid Khan. This is not just a vertical drama series, it's a storm waiting to rise.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor