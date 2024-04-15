Shrachi Group and Servotech bag Franchise Rights in Bengal Pro T20 League

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 15: The Cricket Association of Bengal announced the names of Shrachi Sports Ventures LLP and Servotech Power Systems Limited as two of the eight Franchise Owners of the forthcoming BengalPro T20 League to be played in June this year, immediately after the IPL for both men and women.

"It is just the beginning of a strong relationship that we wish to build upon for the betterment of Bengal Cricket and mutually cherish the journey ahead. I am sure, they will remain absolutely committed towards the cause of nurturing the talents of Bengal and give them full support to perform at their best and shine. We are very happy to have them on board with us for the League," said Snehasish Ganguly, President of the Cricket Association of Bengal, as he welcomed both the Franchise owners.

The Association will allocate the Franchise owners their respect catchment zones, once all the 8 owners have been announced in the next few days. Each team comprising of 17 players in men's and 16 players in women's squad will represent multiple Districts of Bengal as a part of their catchment zone.

Rahul Todi, Founder of Shrachi Group mentioned, "We at Shrachi Group extend our gratitude and thanks to the CAB, especially the President, for taking us onboard. This is definitely beginning of a new era in Bengal Cricket and as committed partners we shall work shoulder to shoulder with other Franchise owners under the leadership of the Association to make the League the best in country and help our talented cricketers reach greater heights of success. As a team we shall put a lot of focus on developing cricket at the grassroot level in the catchment zone we are allotted, so that more unearthed talents can come out and display their true potential."

Shrachi Sports Ventures LLP is part of the Shrachi Group founded in 1966 and now a 10 billionRupee conglomerate involved in businesses as diverse as Agro-machinery, Engineering & EPC, Realty and Stationery. They have been actively supporting various sports and athletes to help them flourish.

"Sustainability is at the core of our business. What we bring on the table is sustainable solutions and that's the stability we wish to provide to our team and the Bengal Pro T20 League. We feel extremely privileged to get this opportunity from the CAB to become a part of this wonderful initiative. Bengal Pro T20 will not only help bring out talents from different parts of Bengal but we as custodians of the Teams will ensure that they are given the right support and guidance to play to their full potential," said the Managing Director of Servotech Power Systems Limited, Raman Bhatia. He added, "We are proud to be at the forefront of revolutionizing the energy sector with high-end solar products and exceptionally efficient EV chargers. Now, we look forward to do the same with Bengal Pro T20 League under the guidance of the CAB."

Servotech Power System Ltd. is an NSE listed company, that shines as a guiding light of innovation and unparalleled excellence. They are at the forefront of revolutionizing the energy sector with high-end solar products and exceptionally efficient EV chargers.

Bengal Pro T20 League is the first State Association run franchise cricket league in India to field both men's and women's team. There will be a total of 31 matches for both in this season.

