Shrachi Sports Partners with Goa Challengers for Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5 - 2024

Panaji (Goa) [India], August 27: Goa Challengers, the defending champions of the 2023 Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season, is excited to announce a significant partnership with Shrachi Sports as the Title Sponsor for Season 5 of the Ultimate Table Tennis League 2024. With this new collaboration, the team will be rebranded as Athlead Goa Challengers, reflecting the strong partnership as they aim to defend their title in the upcoming season. Goa Challengers Rebranded as Athlead Goa Challengers for UTT 2024.

This collaboration with Shrachi Sports marks a new era for Athlead Goa Challengers, positioning the team to excel both competitively and commercially in the Ultimate Table Tennis League. The team's jersey will proudly feature these brands, symbolizing a partnership that extends beyond the game itself.

The team, owned by Shrinivas Dempo of the Dempo Group and Vivek Bhargava, Co-Founder of Consumr.ai (ProfitWheel), is poised for a thrilling season ahead. The Goa Challengers franchise is strengthened by an array of top-tier sponsors, each playing a pivotal role in supporting the team both on and off the court. In addition to Shrachi Sports, key brands associated with the team include:

* The Dempo Group - A longstanding business conglomerate

* Navhind Times - A leading daily newspaper from Goa

* Devashri Nirmal LLP - A prominent real estate entity led by Shrinivas Dempo

* Consumr.ai (ProfitWheel) - Co-founded by Vivek Bhargava

As the Athlead Goa Challengers prepare for the first match on 22nd August 2024 they are determined to begin their battle to defend the championship with strong support from their sponsors, fans, and the larger UTT community.

Shrinivas Dempo, co-owner of Athlead Goa Challengers said, "As co-owners of the Goa Challengers, we are excited to take our team to new heights with Shrachi Sports as our Title Sponsor. This collaboration signifies a strong alignment of values and ambitions, and we are confident that it will enhance our team's performance both on and off the table. With this partnership, we are not just aiming to defend our title, but to elevate the entire experience for our fans, showcasing the true spirit of competition and excellence that defines the Goa Challengers."

Vivek Bhargava, the co-owner of Athlead Goa Challengers, expressed his excitement about the new partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Shrachi Sports as our Title Sponsor for the upcoming season of Ultimate Table Tennis. This partnership not only brings a new identity to our team as Athlead Goa Challengers but also strengthens our commitment to excellence both on and off the court. With the support of Shrachi Sports and our other esteemed sponsors, we are confident in our ability to defend our title and make this season unforgettable for TT fans in India and the entire UTT community."

About Ultimate Table Tennis League

The Ultimate Table Tennis League is India's premier professional table tennis league, bringing together top players from around the globe to compete for the championship title. It has garnered immense popularity since its inception and continues to grow with every season.

About Shrachi Sports

Shrachi Sports is an emerging brand in the world of sports franchise, sponsorship, infrastructure, marketing etc., they have also recently partnered with the Paralympic Committee of India to support the Paralympians of our country with a focus on promoting high-quality sporting events and initiatives across India.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2490372/Challengers_Teams.jpg

