Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Me Time = Rich Marie Time’: Bisk Farm’s Heartwarming Chai Break Campaign

New Delhi [India], December 30: Bisk Farm, one of India's most loved and homegrown biscuit brands, celebrates 25 years of its rich legacy by joining hands with the Superstar of Bollywood Shraddha Kapoor as the brand ambassador.

The association marks a significant milestone in the brand's journey, symbolising freshness, trust and contemporary appeal — values synonymous with both Bisk Farm and Shraddha Kapoor. Known for her charm, versatility, and strong connection with audiences across age groups, Shraddha Kapoor embodies the perfect blend of tradition and modernity, much like the brand's ethos.

The film shows Shraddha Kapoor enjoying her “me time” which helps her express her best creative self, via a spontaneous dance where she is completely immersed in her own zone without a care for the world. Through these moments, the film captures her Me Time = Rich Marie Time ritual where a cup of chai and a Rich Marie biscuit offer a great way to take a break from the mundane world. The narrative blends warmth and fun expression of the self, showing how every chai moment turns into Rich Marie Time, making the break richer and more enjoyable.

Bisk Farm Rich Marie stands as a distinguished name in the Marie biscuit category, thoughtfully crafted to complement India's most cherished ritual—chai time. In a culture where ‘me time' seamlessly becomes ‘chai time', Rich Marie turns a simple pause into a moment of personal comfort and everyday warmth.

Speaking of the association, Mr. Vijay Singh, Managing Director at SAJ Food Products (P) Ltd, said, “Rich Marie stands for the belief that taking time for yourself is not a luxury but a necessity in today's fast-paced lives. Whether it's a homemaker, a working professional, or anyone navigating a busy day, these small me-time rituals are essential to pause and reconnect with one's best self. Shraddha Kapoor embodies this authenticity and balance effortlessly, making her the perfect face to bring the Rich Marie ‘Me Time' philosophy to life.”

Adding to this, Ms. Shraddha Kapoor said, “For me, me-time has always been about enjoying moments that feel truly mine. Rich Marie makes those pauses even more special. Whether it's with chai or just a simple break, every Rich Marie bite reminds me to take a moment for myself, rejuvenate, and reconnect with my best self. It's my little ritual of comfort and personal refreshment.”

The new campaign featuring Shraddha Kapoor—built around the relatable and heartwarming theme “Me Time = Rich Marie Time”—has gone live across multiple platforms such as television, digital, print and social media platforms reinforcing Rich Marie's position as a comforting, everyday companion.

As Bisk Farm steps into its next chapter, this collaboration marks a new beginning — one that honours its legacy while embracing a fresh, contemporary spirit.

About Bisk Farm:

Established in 2000, Bisk Farm, under SAJ Food Products Pvt. Ltd., is one of India's leading biscuit and bakery brands. Celebrating 25 years of delighting consumers, the brand has built a strong legacy of quality, innovation, and trust. Its extensive product portfolio includes biscuits, cakes, and rusks, catering to diverse tastes and everyday indulgences.

Bisk Farm revenue is INR 2000 cr.+ which makes it the 4th largest biscuit player at All India level in FY'25. It has a portfolio of more than 75 brands produced across 6 factories, selling more than 2,500 packs every minute and reaching around 100 million households across the country.

TVC Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_zPJ_ICY2uo

