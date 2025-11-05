Shree Dhootapapeshwar Ltd appoints Padma Shri Paresh Rawal as Brand Ambassador for Swamala Compound

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: Shree Dhootapapeshwar Ltd, one of India's oldest Ayurveda-based companies, has announced the appointment of veteran Bollywood actor and Padma Shri awardee Paresh Rawal as the brand ambassador for its flagship fortified Chyavanprash brand, Swamala Compound. The announcement comes as part of the company's broader strategy to strengthen the Swamala portfolio and reach a wider audience with its range of Ayurvedic health formulations.

The brand's initiative introduces Swamala Compound with fresh Amla fruit and a new No Added Sugar variant, along with the launch of Swamala Classic made with standardized Amla pulp for year-round supply. A No Added Sugar version of Swamala Classic has also been introduced. With these additions, the Swamala brand portfolio now includes four distinct variants catering to diverse consumer preferences. The Swamala Compound will continue to be available seasonally, as it is produced from fresh Amla fruit sourced during specific harvest periods.

Through this new association, Shree Dhootapapeshwar Ltd aims to reinforce its commitment to quality, authenticity, and innovation in Ayurveda-based wellness. The new campaign features Paresh Rawal in the role of a family-oriented individual who highlights the balance between traditional Ayurveda and modern science. The campaign's communication emphasizes the brand's focus on manufacturing excellence and the Ayurvedic principles that contribute to enhanced immunity and overall health.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ranjit Puranik, Managing Director of Shree Dhootapapeshwar Ltd, said, "We are pleased to have Shri Paresh Rawal on board as the face of Brand Swamala. His credibility, recognition, and ability to connect with audiences across generations make him a fitting choice for representing our brand.

Swamala Chyavanprash combines the best of Ayurveda and modern-day science to deliver complete health and improved immunity. This association reflects our commitment to making Ayurveda more accessible to today's consumers."

He further added that the company's focus remains on preserving the traditional methods of Ayurvedic formulation while ensuring scientific standardization and consistency. "Swamala's formulation represents the essence of Ayurveda with the assurance of modern research and quality manufacturing. With Shri Paresh Rawal joining us, we believe this association will strengthen consumer trust and expand the brand's reach," Puranik said.

Expressing his thoughts on the association, Paresh Rawal stated, "I am happy to endorse Shree Dhootapapeshwar Swamala, a trusted Ayurvedic brand that has stood the test of time. Ayurveda plays a vital role in maintaining health and wellness, and Swamala Chyavanprash, being an authentic Ayurvedic formulation, addresses this need effectively. It is a privilege to be associated with a legacy brand that continues to uphold India's traditional medicinal wisdom."

Speaking about the brand strategy, Dhiraj Bhusari, Marketing Manager, VISTAAR Division, Shree Dhootapapeshwar Ltd, said, "The new communication aims to highlight how Swamala, an established and trusted brand, is evolving with four distinct variants. The introduction of the No Added Sugar versions made with natural dates (Khajoor) aligns with changing consumer preferences. We wanted to ensure that the communication reflects the brand's credibility and its modern relevance. Having Shri Paresh Rawal as our ambassador gives the campaign the visibility and authenticity it deserves."

Shree Dhootapapeshwar Ltd, founded in 1872 in Panvel, has a legacy of over 150 years in Ayurveda. The company has played a significant role in preserving, promoting, and developing Ayurveda through its research and manufacturing initiatives. Its research arm, the Shree Dhootapapeshwar Research Foundation, continues to integrate traditional Ayurvedic wisdom with modern scientific methodologies to ensure the efficacy and standardization of its formulations.

Over the decades, Shree Dhootapapeshwar Ltd has expanded its product offerings to include a wide range of Ayurvedic medicines and health supplements designed to support immunity, vitality, and overall well-being. With the launch of the Swamala Classic and Swamala Compound variants, the company aims to cater to the growing demand for trusted, natural, and scientifically validated Ayurvedic products.

The new campaign featuring Paresh Rawal is expected to be rolled out across multiple media platforms, including television, digital, and print, in the coming weeks. Through this collaboration, the company aims to connect with both long-time users of Ayurvedic products and a new generation seeking holistic health solutions.

For more information, visit www.sdlindia.com

