Shree Maharani Chimnabai Stree Udyogalaya and Wardwizard Foundation Join Hands to organise Lukshmi Vilas Palace Heritage Garba 2022

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], July 19: Shree Maharani Chimnabai Stree Udyogalaya (MCSU), is working for the cause of women empowerment and entrepreneurial development, since last 107 years. During COVID, many families from marginal strata either lost their earning member or their livelihood. MCSU has launched programs to make the women self-reliant and create economic opportunities for them. To execute all these programs, MCSU has joined hands with the Wardwizard Foundation.

Wardwizard Foundation is working for the social upliftment in Vadodara and in the surrounding areas. The focus of Wardwizard Foundation is to improve the earning potential of women through skill building and empowerment by focussing on 2 key areas of development

Women Empowerment and Occupational Skill Development

Entrepreneurship Development

Furthermore, foundation provides a platform for incubation and development of start-ups by enterprising men and women with their pursued interest in art, craft etc.

Shree Maharani Chimnabai Stree Udyogalaya in association with Wardwizard Foundation will organise this year’s Navaratri Garba Mahotsav 2022, the most awaited Gujarati dance tradition, observed during Navaratri festival. The Wardwizard foundation will assist the team of Shree Maharani Chimnabai Stree Udyogalaya in organising the divine dance extravaganza and support the artisans and craftsmen during Garba Mahostsav 2022.

Applauding this cultural intervention to further bolster up the efforts of both the foundations, Maharani Radhika Raje Gaekwad, said “Our foundation together with Wardwizard Foundation have created a synergy as we share the same common values, ethos, and goals to create equal opportunities for all marginalised communities. I am proud of taking ahead the legacy of Shree Maharani Chimnabai and organising this Navratri Mahotsav and thank Wardwizard Foundation for joining hands with us in celebrating this ‘Shakti Parva’. I am confident that this partnership will help in driving positive change and motivating women to achieve their dreams.”

Mrs. Sheetal Bhalerao, From Wardwizard Foundation shared their vision and said that, “At Wardwizard Foundation we believe that‘empower a woman and you are empowering entire family, and a society is as strong and culturally rich as its women are’. Our programs aim to empower and educate women from under-privileged strata creating equitable opportunities for them. It also further aimed at helping women giving them new lease of life.We are also grateful to Maharani Radhika Raje Gaekwad for giving us this opportunity to support Shree Maharani Chimnabai Stree Udyogalaya in organising Heritage Garba 2022.”

Social Interventions of Shree Maharani Chimnabai Stree Udyogalaya (MCSU)

“Nari ki Sawari”

Where we sponsor driving school training for needy women/girls to take up driving as a means of livelihood and skill enhancement.

Also, to sponsor their vehicles. This project places women in school vans and late-night shifts of women employees to ease instances of sexual abuse. They will also be placed in homes with Senior citizens minors’ single women for reasons of personal safety.

“Nari Rani” – The Queen Within!

To create and support research and awareness for inclusivity of transgenders and disabled through the setting up and running of a cafe at the Udyogalaya. This will encourage people to interact with these marginalized sections in an unbiased space and observe them excelling.

To provide skill building and assimilation for the LGBTQA community through training and job placements. Identifying infants/children born with deformities of sexual organs, counselling their parents with the aid of gynecologists, pediatricians, endocrinologists, and surgeons, and facilitating corrective surgeries to ensure their healthy and early assimilation into society. This will prevent these children from being ostracized by society and their own families. To collaborate with Nāri Sanrakshan Gruh of Vadodara which houses both women and minor girls that are orphaned/estranged and abused by providing them necessary resources and skill building.

Craft, Culture and Cuisine

Create an experience of Indian culture and craft by inviting artists and artisans from around the country to showcase their talent and wares. This will sensitize society towards the hardships and skills preserved and continued by our artisans. Handicrafts is the second highest employment sector in India. Create a multicultural food experience for the visitors. Create a unique and authentic garba experience in the Lukshmi Vilas Palace estate, allowing the visitor to interact with the historic and magnificent estate.

Social Interventions of WardWizard Foundation

Samarth Nari

In order to alleviate poverty and enable women to take charge of their family by shouldering economic responsibilities of their family, we engage with the women from the economically vulnerable groups. Our skill development model has been designed to make the women as the central force in the economic upliftment of her family, as an empowering woman helps entire family to transform their livelihood. This will createwin-win situation for the skilled women as well as the industry as Wardwizard Group companies as well as industry peers will get untapped skilled resources, while women will get economic self-reliance.

Annapurna

In regard to diminish the poverty for the under-privileged, we would start food vans that would feed the poor, the needy and homeless people with nutritious food at bear minimum cost and serve as an agent of God to fulfil their basic food needs. Thus, with this our motive to the society will be no one should sleep without food.

Amrut Aarogya

At Wardwizard Foundation, we believe that gaining wellth is equally important as gaining wealth. Hence, we are giving equal thrust on creating awareness for the healthcare and make positive changes in the lifestyle to avert the major illnesses or diseases by having periodic medical camps starting from the rural areas. Foundation also aims to establishhealthcarefacilities that would serve the people from economical weaker sections of the society.

Garba – Celebrating Womanhood

Navratri is not just a dance festival. Navratri is the festival that honours, worships, and celebrates the feminine form of divinity. Garba Festivities of Vadodara is famous across the world, and it becomes more special when it is organised for a cause.

Online registrations will be open from 1st week of August,2022 on www.mcsu.in,and www.wardwizardfoundation.com.Registrations would be on first come first serve basis.

The garba will outclass the expectations of khelaiyas as they will enjoy grooving on the mesmerising melodious garba sung by Sachin Limaye and Ashita Limaye ‘s troop at Motibaug Ground.

The event is planned for the limited crowd of invited and registered guests who will experience Garba that would indeed be an extravaganza with an iconic venue, melodious singers, and a rich cultural heritage.

