Shree Ram, Jai Hanuman - An untold epic unveiled on Ram Temple Inauguration Day

New Delhi [India], January 22: On the auspicious day of the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya, Suresh Arts proudly unveils the intriguing poster of their upcoming magnum opus, "Shree Ram, Jai Hanuman." This cinematic endeavour, spanning Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English languages, promises to unravel untold facets of the revered Ramayana, offering a unique perspective on the epic tale.

The captivating poster, released precisely at the time of the Ram Temple inauguration, is set to create a significant buzz, resonating with the joyous celebrations in Ayodhya. The tagline, 'An untold epic of Ramayana,' hints at the film's commitment to shedding light on aspects of the Ramayana that may have eluded documentation elsewhere.

Symbolism abounds in the poster, featuring elements like mountains, fire, water, and the divine duo of Ram and Hanuman. The anticipation surrounding 'Shree Ram, Jai Hanuman' is palpable, capturing the essence of this joyous moment in Ayodhya. The film, to be helmed by Avadhoot, promises action-packed sequences that will bring this timeless narrative to life.

Noted producer K. A. Suresh, under his banner of Suresh Arts, known for its acclaimed productions in Kannada, spearheads the ambitious project. The cast will include esteemed actors and artists from across languages, ensuring a diverse and illustrious ensemble.

Currently in the storyboarding and VFX stages, "Shree Ram, Jai Hanuman" is poised to unravel more details about its production and storyline in the coming days. The film stands as a testament to Pan India Cinema's commitment to presenting diverse narratives that resonate across language barriers.

