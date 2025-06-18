Shree Ramji Buildcon Group: Transforming Viramgam into Gujarat's Next Growth Hub

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 18: Viramgam, once an overlooked town, is rapidly becoming one of Gujarat's most promising growth destinations. With its strategic location, improved infrastructure, and rising industrial investments, the town is witnessing a transformation led by Shree Ramji Buildcon Group. This real estate giant is reshaping Viramgam's future by developing integrated projects that cater to both residential and industrial needs.

Located strategically between key industrial hubs like Sanand, Becharaji, and Dholera SIR, Viramgam offers excellent connectivity via road, rail, and port facilities. This connectivity makes it an attractive location for businesses looking to expand. Shree Ramji Buildcon is leveraging this opportunity, driving growth through a blend of residential, commercial, and industrial projects that contribute to Viramgam's burgeoning economy.

One of the flagship projects by Shree Ramji Buildcon is Ayodhya Global Tech City, a massive 1,100-acre township that combines residential, industrial, and commercial spaces in a self-sustaining ecosystem. With smart infrastructure, green spaces, schools, hospitals, and entertainment zones, the township is designed to offer a balanced living experience. The project has also gained significant attention with Bollywood actor Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador, and the grand launch in Dubai underscored its international appeal.

Further enhancing the region's industrial landscape is the Ayodhya Industrial Park, located in the DMIC Influence Zone at Vithalapur. This hi-tech industrial park is positioned to serve logistics, warehousing, and light manufacturing industries, thanks to its proximity to major automotive plants like Tata, Honda, and Maruti. The park offers scalable plots starting from 1,400 square yards, making it a versatile choice for businesses looking to expand or set up operations in the region.

As Viramgam's industrial landscape grows, so does the need for affordable housing. To meet this demand, Shree Ramji Buildcon has introduced Shree Ramji Residency, a joint venture with Maruti Suzuki and the Gujarat Government. The development offers well-planned 1BHK homes aimed at first-time buyers and rental investors. Located near Vithalapur and Viramgam Railway Station, these homes cater to the growing workforce in nearby industrial plants. With more than 200,000 workers in the region, the demand for affordable housing continues to rise, making this an excellent opportunity for early investors and end-users alike.

The industrial boom in Viramgam has also led to a growing demand for retail spaces, daily conveniences, and community amenities. Shree Ramji Buildcon's projects aim to address this demand, ensuring that business and living spaces are integrated seamlessly. The company's developments are designed to create communities where work and life coexist harmoniously, fostering long-term sustainability.

For investors, Viramgam presents a compelling opportunity. The region's ongoing industrial expansion, coupled with its strategic location and robust infrastructure, ensures steady growth potential. With key government backing and support from major industrial players like Maruti Suzuki, the risk for investors is minimized, making it an attractive place to invest in residential and industrial properties. As more workers flock to the region, the demand for quality housing will continue to rise, providing stable rental income and strong capital appreciation for property owners.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor