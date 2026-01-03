Shree Sanatan Sewa Foundation Launches Digital Platform to Strengthen Community Trust and Verified Services

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 3: Shree Sanatan Sewa Foundation has launched a structured digital initiative aimed at strengthening trust, connectivity and service verification within the Sanatan community. The initiative includes the introduction of Sanatan Certification and a dedicated online platform, www.shreesanatan.com, designed to bring together verified services, businesses and community resources under a single ecosystem.

The Foundation stated that the initiative seeks to address long-standing challenges related to identification of reliable, value-aligned services and to encourage responsible community participation through transparency and verification.

As part of the initiative, the platform provides access to multiple services including a matrimonial interface, a business discovery directory and a certification framework intended to help users make informed choices. The Foundation noted that the initiative has been developed following extensive research and community engagement over several years.

The digital platform is fully online and allows users to complete registration through a basic verification process. A nominal registration fee has been introduced to ensure authenticity and accountability while keeping participation accessible.

The initiative has been conceptualised and guided by Hemant Patel, Founder and President of Shree Sanatan Sewa Foundation, a technology professional with international experience in large-scale systems and community-led projects. According to the Foundation, his background in engineering and long-standing involvement in social initiatives contributed to the development of a solution-oriented and structured framework for the platform.

According to the Foundation, the platform is intended to support individuals and families seeking trusted services, while also enabling small and medium businesses to gain visibility within a verified community network. The initiative is designed to function across geographies, allowing users to access services both locally and while travelling.

The Foundation emphasised that the focus of the initiative is on social cohesion, ethical practices and community support. It aims to promote responsible participation and mutual cooperation through a transparent and technology-enabled approach.

Shree Sanatan Sewa Foundation stated that the launch of Sanatan Certification is part of its broader mission to encourage unity, trust and self-reliance through structured digital solutions.

The Foundation has invited community members, professionals and service providers to participate in the initiative and contribute to the development of a reliable and inclusive ecosystem rooted in shared values and long-term trust.

