Shree Shyam Polyfills LLP adds a new product to its sleep-gear range - COSEE Mattress

Shree Shyam Polyfills LLP, India's leading sleep-gear manufacturer, has recently announced the launch of its COSEE Mattress - a new Mattress line.

Available in 13 variants, the COSEE mattress adds incredible value and comfort to sleep. With an aim to change the mattress buying experience of customers, the brand offers mattresses that last for many years. Available at an affordable price of Rs 6299 INR, COSEE Mattresses adds comfort and value to sleep.

Started around four decades back, Shree Shyam Group, laid its foundations over several hours of research, development, design, and production. The brand understands the difference in the body structures of people and the difference in the sleeping styles. The brand is built on the efforts of the late Shri Basudev Ji Gupta. His only vision was that all his products should be with minimal flaws and superior quality.

The brand understands the demand for a diverse range of bedroom accessories with an uncompromised comfort gradient and hence the brand offers a diverse collection of pillows, bed sheets, cushions, and accessories in various sizes; each having its unique design and texture. The recently launched mattress is of good quality, comes with a 12-year warranty, and is affordable and value for the money.

Kamalesh Gupta, Chairman at Shree Shyam Group, said "Offering luxury products at pocket-friendly rates is not a simple mission. However, we have made it possible. We try our best to give more value for money and create beneficial propositions for our reselling partners, dealers, distributors, and Womenpreneurs" He further added, "Keeping in mind that you must always give back more to mother nature than what you take, we have planted & preserved thousands of trees."

The special guest of the event was Dr Ayaz Akber, Chairman, and Founder of Oxymed Hospital. Sharing his thoughts on the launch of the COSEE mattress, Dr Akber said, "Sleep is not only essential for health but also an escape from the constant struggles and fights of life- be it sleeping off a rough day or sleeping to recover from long hours at work. A good night's sleep keeps many diseases and debilitating psychological issues at bay. In today's busy and hyper-stimulating world sleep deprivation is one of the leading causes of chronic illnesses, constant fatigue, and emotional distress. There is simply no substitute for sleep. For the best sleep, we have the perfect mattress. But a mattress is not just for sleeping. It is your space to zone out, unwind, have special moments, make memories- a mattress matters."

The Shree Shyam Group has been in existence for the past 40 years. It has achieved what its ancestors envisioned. Built from scratch, the company is now seeing the heights of success. By offering luxury products at pocket-friendly rates, the brand accomplished its vision of manufacturing a good mattress and becoming a home furnishing brand. Further, the brand aims to continue with its research and development for better products and to offer better services along with adding value, health, and happiness to its consumers. Along with this, the company focuses on uplifting women by offering employment opportunities to women.

Apart from these, the Shree Shyam group is involved in many CSR activities. Recently, it actively participated in Daily Anna-danam at Government Children's hospitals, old age homes, and orphanages. To spread awareness regarding the green India movement, they have planted and preserved several trees. The brand extends its support and sponsors Education for many underprivileged children.

