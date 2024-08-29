Shree Vishwnath Kanti Devi Institute Collaborates with IYDF to Host a Supportive Event for Children's Growth

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 29: On the afternoon of August 25, 2024, Shree Vishwnath Kanti Devi Institute, in collaboration with the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), organized a heartwarming charity event at the Jiwan Sanwardhan Foundation in Titewala, India. The event aimed to provide essential educational and living supplies to children, while also enhancing their joy and well-being through interactive games.

Event Organization and Volunteer Team The event was organized by Vasisth Muni Pandey, who was joined by a dedicated team of volunteers, including Shubham Dubey, Sangeeta, Pallavi, Rudra, and Aniruddh. Their collective efforts ensured that the event ran smoothly and successfully, bringing much-needed support and happiness to the children.

Aid Provided The volunteers distributed a variety of supplies, including bananas, school bags, books, pens, pencils, sharpeners, erasers, snacks, biscuits, rice, cooking oil, chips, spices, and shampoo. These items were carefully selected to meet the children's educational needs and improve their daily living conditions.

Event Location and Beneficiary The event took place at the Jiwan Sanwardhan Foundation, located in Titewala. The foundation's leader, Mr. Rajat Khewde, played a key role in facilitating the event and ensuring that everything went according to plan.

Event Activities In addition to distributing the supplies, the event featured interactive games that brought joy and excitement to the children. Volunteers engaged with the children in various activities, fostering a warm and supportive atmosphere that strengthened the bonds between them.

Reflections on the Event Both the organizer and volunteers expressed positive feelings about their involvement in the event. They felt a deep sense of satisfaction and fulfillment in being able to participate in IYDF's charitable efforts and make a difference in the lives of these children. The event not only provided material support but also infused the children's hearts with warmth and care.

Through this event, Shree Vishwnath Kanti Devi Institute and IYDF demonstrated their commitment to supporting vulnerable children, helping them to grow and thrive in a nurturing environment filled with love and compassion.

