Shreeji Global FMCG Limited IPO Opens on November 04, 2025

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1: Shreeji Global FMCG Limited (The Company, Shreeji) is engaged in the manufacturing and processing of ground & whole spices, seeds, grains & pulses and Atta (Flour), proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Tuesday, November 04, 2025 aiming to raise ₹ 85 Crore (At Upper Price Band), with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The issue size is 68,00,000 equity shares at a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 120 - ₹ 125 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

* Anchor Portion - 11,62,000 Equity Shares

* Net QIB - 7,76,000 Equity Shares

* NII - Not less than 13,56,000 Equity Shares

* RII - Not less than 31,66,000 Equity Shares

* Market Maker - 3,40,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for capital expenditure on factory premises, capital expenditure for plant and machinery and cold storage, capital expenditure for solar power for internal consumption, working capital, and general corporate purposes. The anchor portion will open on November 03, 2025 and issue will close on November 07, 2025.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Interactive Financial Services Limited, The Registrar to the Issue is MUFG Intime India Private Limited.

Mr. Jitendra Kakkad, Managing Director of Shreeji Global FMCG Limited expressed, "The IPO marks an important milestone in company's journey to becoming one of the leading players in the Indian FMCG sector. Operating across 22 states and 25 export markets under the brand 'SHETHJI', we have strengthened our capabilities with automated spice and multigrain units near Rajkot, a 5,000 MT cold storage facility, and the launch of gluten-free, high-fiber flours and ready-to-use spice mixes like Garam Masala, Pav Bhaji Masala and Sambhar Masala, showcasing our commitment to innovation and quality.

The proceeds from the IPO will enhance our production efficiency, energy sustainability, and supply chain capabilities, enabling us to scale operations, expand our product portfolio, and meet the evolving needs of consumers."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor