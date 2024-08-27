Shreya Group of Companies to Support the Needy with Housing, Education, and Marriage Aid

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27: Shreya Group of Companies has once again demonstrated its commitment to social responsibility. The company, through its Shreya Foundation Trust, has launched four distinct programs aimed at supporting its leaders, customers, and economically disadvantaged employees. These initiatives were announced during a press conference held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Mumbai, where Hemant Kumar Rai, Chairman of Shreya Group of Companies and President of Shreya Foundation, unveiled the details of these significant programs.

The four programs introduced by the company are:

B.M.I.P. (Building Material Initiative Program): This program aims to provide financial assistance to economically disadvantaged individuals who dream of owning a home. Through the Shreya Aashiyana Program under the Shreya Foundation, those living in rented houses or owning land but lacking the resources to build a home will receive the necessary support.

C.E.P. (Child Education Program): Under this initiative, the Shreya Foundation will cover the educational expenses of underprivileged children from LKG to 12th grade, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder their education.

H.E.P. (Higher Education Program): This program is designed to assist children from economically weak families in pursuing higher education. The Shreya Foundation will provide financial aid to those who face difficulties in affording further studies.

G.M.I.P. (Girls Marriage Initiative Program): This initiative will support the marriages of underprivileged girls, providing financial assistance and contributing items like jewelry and electronic goods to ensure that the families do not face financial burdens during the wedding.

Currently, these programs are available to Shreya Group's affiliates, customers, and employees, benefiting over 27,000 individuals. From April 2025, these programs will be extended to the general public.

Hemant Kumar Rai, Chairman of Shreya Group, emphasized that these initiatives are launched to ensure that the benefits reach the right and deserving individuals, avoiding any misuse of the aid.

The event was attended by key members of Shreya Group, including Royal Club members P. Maheshwar, D. Tattaiya, B.M.D., Vikram Chakraborty, M. Sreesha, Rajesh Singh, Awadhesh Kumar, Jameel Ahmad, Gaurav Yadav, Nana Ji Ganta, lyricist Panchhi Jalonvi, Sunny Vice President, Vishal Saroj, Ajay Mishra, Bhanu Pratap Singh, Namit Singh, Shyam Mishra, Vivek Yadav, Dharmendra Singh, and many others. Shreya Group's CMD and Shreya Foundation's Vice President, Mrs. Sangeeta Rai, and Vice Chairperson, Future Shreya Rai, were also present. Sarita Yadav, Sanjana Mishra, Shalini Tripathi, Komal Tiwari, and Mumtaz Ahmad are also associated with Shreya Group.

