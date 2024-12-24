Shreyas Media bags exclusive rights for Maha Kumbh advertising

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 24: Shreyas Media (a division of Aadhyasree Infotainment), India's premier sales and marketing powerhouse, on Monday announced that it bagged exclusive advertising rights for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, scheduled to be held from January 13 to February 26, 2025 at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. It also secured rights for multiple other activities including Vending Zones, Amusement Zone and Food Court at the world's largest spiritual congregation.

Indian companies are set to spend Rs.3,000 crore on branding and marketing at the 45 day Maha Kumbh as brands see a massive consumption opportunity in the mega event held every 12 years.

Organized by the Uttar Pradesh Government with an estimated budget of Rs 6,300 crore, Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is expected to attract over 500 million devotees from around the world. Spread across a sprawling 4,000-hectare area, this year's mega event will be the grandest Kumbh Mela in history.

Shreyas Media (a division of Aadhyasree Infotainment), which revolutionized the media and event management space through relentless innovation and a deep understanding of market dynamics under the visionary leadership of its Founder and Chairman G Srinivas Rao, will tap its vast experience and unparalleled expertise to get maximum visibility to the brands at the mega congregation.

Srinivas Rao, Founder and Chairman, Shreyas Group, said, "The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is a phenomenon that unites spirituality and commerce. By aligning our expertise with the Mela's scale, we aim to offer brands an unparalleled opportunity to connect with a vast and diverse audience. Our role goes beyond advertising; we deliver tailored strategies that maximize visibility, engagement, and return on investment for our partners."

Shreyas Media will focus on creating impactful advertising opportunities at Maha Kumbh through strategically placed hoardings, Gantry Boxes, Watch/media Towers, Current Poles Branding, Charging Stations, Sky Balloons, etc. These prime placements are designed to provide brands with unmatched exposure and direct engagement with the Mela's vast footfall.

On the other activities for which Shreyas Media secured rights at Maha Kumbh, Srinivas Rao said the Amusement Zone in Sector 1 will be one of the highlights of Maha Kumbh 2025. The Amusement Zone will feature an array of engaging attractions and facilities including amusement rides like Giant Wheel, Rocking Chair, Mini Train, etc. This zone will also feature 145 shops including cloth, religious and book stalls.

The company will also operate a Food Court near Hanuman Temple, which will offer a diverse array of Indian flavours, showcasing the rich and varied tastes from across the country.

"Our expertise lies in building strong, direct connections between brands and their target audiences. At the Maha Kumbh Mela, we will curate customized on-ground marketing solutions that deliver measurable impact. From high-visibility advertising spots to interactive activity zones, advertising opportunities in parking zones, our efforts will ensure that brands achieve remarkable reach and recall," said Srinivas.

Starting as an advertising agency in 2005, Shreyas Media built over 50 brands. Subsequently in 2008, it entered into the film industry where it cemented its place by organizing over 2,500 successful events and over 1500 movie promotions. It created a niche for itself by organizing innovative film audio functions. The company entered film production in 2011 and has made nine films so far. During the Covid pandemic, it carved a niche for itself in OTT space with Shreyas ET. Shreyas Group, which has operations across India, US, Canada and UAE, also diversified into retail space by acquiring Deccan Chai which has 250 outlets now. It also invested in lyrical video maker Brochill, a startup company which have 4.63 crore downloads.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor