Shreyas Media set to launch carnivals across India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 11: Vijayawada Utsav organised recently by Shreyas Media has not only entered Guinness World Records, but also attracted global attention as the world's largest carnival. Shreyas Media, which organised more than 3,500 events related to movie promotions and others across India, USA, Canada, and UAE, showcased its capability and calibre in organizing carnivals by bringing lakhs of people to the Vijayawada Utsav. Buoyed by the carnival's success, the company has decided to bring new charm to regional festivals like Bihu, Onam, Ganesh Chaturthi, Pongal, Lohri, Durga Puja, and Sankranti through similar carnivals across the country.

Year-long celebrations..

Shreyas Media has decided to organize celebrations throughout the year at tourist hotspots like Araku and Gandikota in Andhra Pradesh with foreign artists. To take agriculture to new heights, it is planning to organize a farmers' festival with grandeur this Sankranti. It will celebrate New Year, Sankranti in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati on the lines of Vijayawada Utsav. It will also celebrate Diwali, New Year and Sankranti in Vijayawada. It will also hold 30 big concerts throughout the year in Andhra Pradesh, besides organizing Araku Coffee Festival on a grand scale.

Fueling growth of local economy..

Shreyas Media founder Gandra Srinivas Rao said that his company organised Vijayawada Utsav as a pilot project and created intellectual property in the carnival space. "India, a dexterous blend of different cultures, is known for its festivities. By organizing carnivals like Vijayawada Utsav in different states, festivals can be transformed into sweet memories. People from India and abroad can be brought together on a single platform. We can instill patriotic feelings among people about our country, states and our festivals. Moreover, the local economy will get a booster shot as lakhs of people come to see and experience the carnival. Consequently, the concerned state government will get more income. So also will be numerous brands. Further, thousands of people get employment directly or indirectly," Srinivas Rao explained.

He recalled that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressed his happiness about Vijayawada Utsav as it entered Guinness World Records and found a place on the global tourism map as the crowning glory of Amaravati.

The records galore..

Shreyas Media organised Vijayawada Utsav in association with the Society for Vibrant Vijayawada and Andhra Pradesh Tourism. Starting on September 22, the 11-day Utsav featured 284 events. More than 3,000 artists entertained visitors as Vijayawada's streets turned colourful. For the first time in the world, 11 concerts and 11 drone shows were organized in 11 days, bringing more charm to the Dasara festival. A scintillating crackers show dazzled the city and the visitors on four days.

Srinivas said that this carnival attracted not only Telugu people but also people from other states. According to him, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Shivanath (Chinni) worked tirelessly to make the carnival a grand success. He said that the Society for Vibrant Vijayawada also played an important role.

Rs. 1,000 crore business..

Usually, just 15 lakh people come to Vijayawada on the occasion of Dasara every year. "Thanks to the Vijayawada Utsav, almost 50 lakh people came to Vijayawada this year. It is estimated that a business of Rs.1,000 crore was done locally. More than 15 lakh people participated in the Vijayawada Utsav. As many as 25,000 people have been employed directly and indirectly. 600 stalls have been set up in the Vijayawada Expo," Srinivas said.

We have set a target of Rs 5,000 crore in business through Vijayawada Utsav in the next five years. Shreyas Media is ready to organize such carnivals in all cities of the country if the state governments cooperate. Brands are also coming forward to support such carnivals, he said. We acquired the advertising rights of the Maha Kumbh Mela and brought thousands of brands closer to crores of people. We can replicate that success with carnivals, he added.

