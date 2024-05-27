Shri Keshav Cement & Infra Q4 FY24 PAT Up By 214 per cent

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: Shri Keshav Cement & Infra Limited (BSE - 530977), engaged in the manufacturing of Cement and Solar Power Generation and Distribution in the state of Karnataka has announced its Audited Financial Results for the Q4 FY24 & FY24.

Key Financial Highlights Q4 FY24

* Total Income of Rs 36.85 Cr, YoY growth of 13.67%

* EBITDA of Rs 11.55 Cr, YoY growth of 33.83%

* EBITDA Margin of 32.05%, YoY growth of 502 Bps

* PAT of Rs 2.41 Cr, YoY change loss to profit

* PAT Margin of 6.53%, YoY change loss to profit

* EPS of Rs 1.42, YoY change loss to profit

Key Financial Highlights FY24

* Total Income of Rs 128.99 Cr, YoY growth of 2.89%

* EBITDA of Rs 41.45 Cr, YoY growth of 11.58%

* EBITDA Margin of 32.78%, YoY growth of 264 Bps

* PAT of Rs 9.13 Cr, YoY growth of 213.85%

* PAT Margin of 7.07%, YoY growth of 476 Bps

* EPS of Rs 5.84, YoY growth of 179.43%

FY24 Highlights

* In FY24, the company's Total Revenue saw a growth of 2.89%, reaching Rs128.99 crore compared to Rs125.37 crore in the previous year.

* During FY24, revenue from the cement business amounted to Rs97.93 crore, from the solar business to Rs19.88 crore, and from other businesses to Rs8.63 crore.

Commenting on the performance, Venkatesh Katwa, Chairman of Shri Keshav Cement & Infra Limited said, "We are pleased to announce that our strategic initiatives are yielding significant benefits. In Q4 FY24, we experienced double-digit growth in our top line, accompanied by a 400-basis points expansion in EBITDA margins. This contributed to a remarkable increase in profit margins for FY24, a trend we expect to continue with an upward bias in the coming period.

Looking ahead, we anticipate additional benefits from economies of scale as we triple our plant capacity, achieve higher utilization rates, and enhance our solar capacity. These improvements, coupled with a robust outlook for cement demand, will further enrich our performance.

Our aim is to ensure sustainable business growth and strengthen our market position, with a continued focus on expanding our brand."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor