Shri Keshav Cement & Infra Reports EBITDA Margin of 26.50 per cent

New Delhi [India], August 15: Shri Keshav Cement & Infra Limited (BSE - 530977), engaged in the manufacturing of Cement and Solar Power Generation and Distribution in the state of Karnataka has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the Q1 FY25.

Key Financial highlights

Q1 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 31.24 Cr

* EBITDA of Rs 8.06 Cr

* EBITDA Margin of 26.50%

* Profit After Tax of Rs 1.78 Cr

* PAT Margin of 5.71%

* EPS of Rs 1.14

Q1 FY25 Developments & Future Plans:

* Paid debt worth Rs 6.42 Cr in Q1 FY25.

* continued its focus on the lucrative solar business

* The Company's expanded capacity of 1 Mn Ton will be operational by Q4 FY25.

Commenting on the performance, Venkatesh Katwa, Chairman of Shri Keshav Cement & Infra Limited said, "We are pleased to report a robust EBITDA margin of 26.50% on a total income of Rs31.24 Cr. Our strategic shift in focus from cement to solar power is proving to be a significant milestone for us.

We are excited to announce the commissioning of an additional 3 MW solar plant at Biserahalli in Koppal District, Karnataka, which will elevate our total solar capacity to 40 MW. This expansion marks another significant step in our journey towards renewable energy leadership, reinforcing our commitment to sustainable growth and long-term value creation. The solar power generated will be used primarily for self-consumption, with 35% utilized internally and 65% outsourced to other sectors.

In addition, our technical improvements are expected to elevate our cement production capacity to 1 million tonnes by the end of Q3 FY25. These achievements reflect our unwavering dedication to innovation, sustainability, and excellence."

