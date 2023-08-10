Shri Keshav Cement Q1 FY24 EBITDA Up 10 per cent

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 10: Shri Keshav Cement & Infra Limited (BSE – 530977), engaged in the manufacturing of Cement and Solar Power Generation and Distribution in the state of Karnataka has announced its unaudited Financial Results for the Q1 FY24.

Q1 FY24 Key Financials at a Glance:

* Total Income Rs 31.27 crore

* EBITDA of Rs 10.27 crore

* EBITDA margin at 32.36 per cent

* Net Profit of Rs 2.68 crore

* Net profit margin at 8.42 per cent

* EPS Rs 1.86

Key Highlights for the Q1 FY24:

* During the Quarter Borrowings Reduced from Rs 180 crore to Rs 164 crore

* During the Quarter Cement business contributed Rs 23.31crore & Solar business Contributed Rs 6.04 crore total revenues

* EBITDA margin up by 440 bps

Commenting on the performance, Venkatesh Katwa, Chairman of Shri Keshav Cement & Infra Limited said, "We are pleased to announce that our captive power plant and fuel costs have decreased, resulting in higher EBIDTA margins.

For our cement business, we anticipate strong demand, and the profitability from the solar sector will help us continue to grow our bottom line. Our continued investment in plant modernization will be reflected in our profitability in the following quarters."

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor