Shri Keshav Cements and Infra Reports 1122 Bps YoY Expansion in EBITDA Margin, Reflects Strong Operating Leverage

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: Shri Keshav Cement & Infra Limited (BSE - 530977), engaged in the manufacturing of Cement and Solar Power Generation and Distribution in the state of Karnataka has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q2 & H1 FY26.

Key Financial Highlights:

Q2 FY26 Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹22 Cr, YoY growth of 42.81%

* EBITDA of ₹38 Cr, YoY growth of 175.11%

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 23.65%, YoY growth of 1122 Bps

* PAT of ₹69 Cr, Loss to Profit

* PAT Margin (%) of 1.89%, Loss to Profit

* Diluted EPS of ₹39, Loss to Profit

H1 FY26 Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹62 Cr, YoY growth of 37.14%

* EBITDA of ₹78 Cr, YoY growth of 69.03%

* EBITDA Margin of 24.68%, YoY growth of 444 Bps

* PAT of ₹78 Cr, Loss to Profit

* PAT Margin of 4.87%, Loss to Profit

* Diluted EPS of ₹16, Loss to Profit

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. Venkatesh Katwa, Chairman of Shri Keshav Cement & Infra Limited said "Q2 FY26 delivered strong momentum with Total Income rising to ₹36.22 Cr, up 42.81% YoY, driven primarily by the cement segment which continued to anchor overall performance. Improved dispatches, better realisations, and stabilised kiln operations supported profitability, enabling EBITDA to expand sharply to ₹8.38 Cr with a healthy margin of 23.65%. PAT improved meaningfully to ₹0.69 Cr, marking a clear turnaround from the loss reported in the same quarter last year."

Operational efficiency remained a key highlight, with disciplined cost management and improved utilisation supporting margin expansion. For H1 FY26, Total Income stood at ₹77.62 Cr, up 37.14% YoY, while EBITDA increased to ₹18.78 Cr, reflecting a 69.03% YoY growth. PAT for the half year improved to ₹3.78 Cr, compared to a loss in the previous year, underscoring the financial recovery underway.

With the new kiln fully stabilised and contributing consistently, the Company is well positioned to scale production and deepen its market presence. Our focus remains on driving volume growth, strengthening distribution, and leveraging renewable energy to maintain cost competitiveness as we move into the second half of FY26."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor