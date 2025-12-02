Shri Keshav Cements & Infra Completes Expansion Plan; Capacity Reaches 1 Million TPA

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2: Shri Keshav Cement & Infra Limited (BSE - 530977), engaged in the manufacturing of Cement and Solar Power Generation and Distribution in the state of Karnataka, has announced the successful completion of its major expansion project, enhancing its total cement production capacity to 1 million TPA. The Company has officially commenced commercial operations at the expanded facility, effective 29 November 2025.

This expansion marks a significant milestone in the Company's long-term growth strategy. It strengthens its ability to meet the rising demand for cement across North Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and other neighbouring regions.

The increase in capacity positions the Company to scale its market presence, serve larger institutional and retail customers, and support the strong demand coming from infrastructure development, housing, and commercial construction.

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr Venkatesh Katwa, Chairman of Shri Keshav Cement & Infra Limited, said, "The completion of our expansion to 1 million TPA is an important achievement for the Company. This milestone enhances our production capacity and positions us to better address growing regional demand. We remain committed to delivering high-quality cement to our customers while strengthening our operational scale and market reach."

